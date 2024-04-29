Fidesz-KDNPMenczer Tamáseurópai parlamenti választás 2024európai parlamenti választásNemzeti Választási Iroda
magyar

Tamas Menczer: We Are First, Again!

We were the first to collect the signatures, the first to submit them, and the first to have our candidacy officially registered, the communications director of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party allaience said.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 29. 11:07
Tamas Menczer, the communication director of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Saturday, the National Election Office officially registered the Fidesz-Christian Democrat party alliance's EP list, meaning that the verification of signatures is complete. 

We were the first to collect the signatures, the first to submit them and the first to have our candidature officially registered,

– the communications director of the Fidesz-Crhstian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance announced in his latest Facebook video, where he added that

– the other parties have not even submitted their signatures yet.

We have embarked on our strongest and most comprehensive EP campaign ever. We would like to reach everyone in order to give them a chance to support the voice of peace. 

Our supporters are the most committed, because we know that the stakes are enormous: war or peace. Let's defend Hungary's peace and security. On June 9th, only peace, only Fidesz!

– Tamas Menczer emphasized.

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu