Tamas Menczer: We Are First, Again!

On Saturday, the National Election Office officially registered the Fidesz-Christian Democrat party alliance's EP list, meaning that the verification of signatures is complete.

We were the first to collect the signatures, the first to submit them and the first to have our candidature officially registered,

– the communications director of the Fidesz-Crhstian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance announced in his latest Facebook video, where he added that

– the other parties have not even submitted their signatures yet.

We have embarked on our strongest and most comprehensive EP campaign ever. We would like to reach everyone in order to give them a chance to support the voice of peace.

Our supporters are the most committed, because we know that the stakes are enormous: war or peace. Let's defend Hungary's peace and security. On June 9th, only peace, only Fidesz!

– Tamas Menczer emphasized.