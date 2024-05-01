All Eyes Will Be on Hungary Next Week

In addition to bilateral relations, talks will also focus on China-EU relations and regional issues of joint interest, the diplomat said, expressing hope that the meeting will give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries. Apart from President Xi's visit, Hungary's EU presidency starting in July could play a major role in shaping the relationship between the Asian superpower and the EU. China is counting on Hungary to encourage the EU to adopt a more active and pragmatic policy towards China, the ambassador stressed.

Ties between China and Hungary is based on deep mutual respect and political trust, and is mutually beneficial for both sides. Hungary is a uniquely influential European country that insists on its independence," said Ambassador Gong Tao. China and Hungary respect each other's history and culture, trust each other and coordinate their positions at the international level, he added.

The two countries have developed a comprehensive strategic partnership in recent years under the leadership of President Xi and PM Orban. Hungary has been China's most important investment destination in the region for years, but cooperation also extends to the cultural sphere. The good relations that the Chinese leader has developed with Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto were essential in deepening ties, the diplomat said, adding that the Hungarian prime minister was the only European leader to attend all three One Belt, One Road forums and the foreign minister has visited China on several occasions, most recently last week.

In response to a question from the press, the ambassador pointed out that although the Western media increasingly use the slogans of decoupling and de-risking vis-a-vis China, cooperation with the Asian superpower is not a risk but an opportunity. He expressed the hope that the Sino-Hungarian relationship will serve as an example for the whole of Europe, because protectionist measures always lead to losses, he added.

In mid-March, China announced that it will grant visa-free travel to Hungarian travelers, and from the summer, more than 20 direct flights will operate between the two countries, a unique development in the region.