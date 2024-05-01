kínaMagyarországHszi Csin-ping
magyar

All Eyes Will Be on Hungary Next Week

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be paying a state visit to Hungary next week at the invitation of President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The meeting, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and China, is significant not only in terms of the relations between the two countries, but also at the global level, said Gong Tao, China's ambassador to Hungary.

Kónya Rita
2024. 05. 01. 14:08
Gong Tao, China's ambassador to Hungary (Photo by the author)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Chinese and Hungarian governments have jointly announced that the Chinese president will visit Hungary from May 8-10 at the joint invitation of the Hungarian president and the prime minister, China's ambassador to Budapest said at a press conference. The visit will be the most significant event of the year for Sino-Hungarian relations, he added.

The visit, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Hungarian diplomatic relations, will be President Xi's first visit to Hungary and the first head of state-level visit to Europe in five years.

The meeting opens a new chapter in China-Hungary bilateral relations, the ambassador noted, as no such high-level state visit has taken place in the past twenty years.

In addition to bilateral relations, talks will also focus on China-EU relations and regional issues of joint interest, the diplomat said, expressing hope that the meeting will give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries. Apart from President Xi's visit, Hungary's EU presidency starting in July could play a major role in shaping the relationship between the Asian superpower and the EU. China is counting on Hungary to encourage the EU to adopt a more active and pragmatic policy towards China, the ambassador stressed.

Ties between China and Hungary is based on deep mutual respect and political trust, and is mutually beneficial for both sides. Hungary is a uniquely influential European country that insists on its independence," said Ambassador Gong Tao. China and Hungary respect each other's history and culture, trust each other and coordinate their positions at the international level, he added.

The two countries have developed a comprehensive strategic partnership in recent years under the leadership of President Xi and PM Orban. Hungary has been China's most important investment destination in the region for years, but cooperation also extends to the cultural sphere. The good relations that the Chinese leader has developed with Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto were essential in deepening ties, the diplomat said, adding that the Hungarian prime minister was the only European leader to attend all three One Belt, One Road forums and the foreign minister has visited China on several occasions, most recently last week.

In response to a question from the press, the ambassador pointed out that although the Western media increasingly use the slogans of decoupling and de-risking vis-a-vis China, cooperation with the Asian superpower is not a risk but an opportunity. He expressed the hope that the Sino-Hungarian relationship will serve as an example for the whole of Europe, because protectionist measures always lead to losses, he added.

In mid-March, China announced that it will grant visa-free travel to Hungarian travelers, and from the summer, more than 20 direct flights will operate between the two countries, a unique development in the region.

The ambassador did not provide details regarding the programs planned for the visit, but said that several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed. These documents will strengthen the close ties between the two countries and could lead to further economic growth for both sides, Gong Tao said.

 

 

Cover photo: Gong Tao, China's Ambassador to Hungary (Photo by the author)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu