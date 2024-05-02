David Pressman Falters in Job Role

It has become rather customary for David Pressman, the US ambassador to Hungary, to host influencers at his home, writes the Hungarian Mandiner news site, recalling that Mr Pressman has already welcomed Azahriah, who is preparing for a triple concert at Budapest's Puskas Arena, the Pamkutya formation made up of two brothers that are among Hungary's best-known Youtubers, but he's also had some photo ops with Csenge Forstner. In his latest Youtube video on Tuesday, Peter Dancso described Pressman's meetings with the influencers as some type of "inner city cult".

On May 1, the ambassador held another gathering, this time inviting Mobilfox-founder Diller Kevin, as well as Fruzi Viszkok, DJ Parafa, Karin Dragos and Dzsudlo.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Hungary's accession to the EU (or Brussels), as part of an enlargement that has brought huge benefits. On the eve of the anniversary, I hosted another lively discussion on Hungary's future with the next generation of entrepreneurs, scientists, lawyers and artists,

– Ambassador David Pressman said at the event.