Influencers Partying with David Pressman Get Sharp Criticism from Unexpected Source

Last summer, US Ambassador David Pressman invited several Hungarian content producers to his residence on the occasion of Pride, youtuber Peter Dancso recalled in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. Since then, the ambassador has held several similar events, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet.

I wonder what the discussion can be about during such a necromantic seance?

Peter Dancso asked.

The content creator of the Videomania channel pointed out that some influencers attended a special "hearing" at the US embassy, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet. According to the influencers, the topics they talked about with the US ambassador ranged from their perspectives on Hungary's future to key issues facing the youth and potential measures to bridge societal divides.

First the US could try not to want to divide Europe, and then we will believe the US ambassador that he is worried about the divides in Hungarian society,

Peter Dancso opined, adding that "the next crew should ask the US ambassador who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline and what the purpose was.

Commenting on a group photo featuring David Pressman and the influencers, Peter Dancso said

Seeing photos like these, one could rightly ask why so many people keep visiting the US embassy. What do they gain from supporting the interests of a foreign country with a photo opportunity? What long term goal is the US ambassador pursuing by schmoozing with people who are easily impressed by a seemingly important dinner party?

he asked. He then went on to say that "Of course, you can say that it's just getting to know each other, it's harmless [...] and of course political indoctrination doesn't start right away by telling you what to do. In the long run, influencers will be slowly won over to their side so that they will start posting things that coincide with their interests. These days there are more and more content creators and influencers, who didn't engage in politics earlier, but in recent years there has been so much cult building on the internet that they can no longer be disregarded," he pointed out.

Today, there are hardly any content producers who have not joined this "downtown cult". "They have tried to lure me into it, but after they failed, they tried to discredit me," he added.