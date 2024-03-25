David PressmanUSAPamkutyanagykövet
David Pressman, Riding the Coattails of Hungarian Influencers

David Pressman, the US Ambassador to Hungary, is harnessing the influence of renowned Hungarian influencers for political ends

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 03. 25. 16:07
PRESSMAN, David
US Ambassador David Pressman holds a press briefing after his arrival at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc Airport, on September 2, 2022 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

The renowned Hungarian Pamkutya formation recently received an invitation from David Pressman, the US Ambassador to Budapest. The influencers took to Instagram to share a post about their meeting, emphasizing a lengthy discussion with the ambassador. According to the Mandiner news site, topics ranged from their perspectives on Hungary's future to key issues facing the youth and potential measures to bridge societal divides.

The US diplomat has been known to engage with Hungarian influencers, having previously met with Whisperton and VV Zsolty (VV being the Hungarian equivalent of the Big Brother show – ed.), whose stories have been covered by our newspaper on multiple occasions.

 

Cover photo: David Pressman, the US Ambassador in Budapest, regularly meets with popular Hungarian influencers (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

