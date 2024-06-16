Brussels Attempts Blackmailing Hungarian Government into Submission

Why is Brussels doing this?

The Court argued that the Hungarian government failed to comply with EU asylum rules and violated EU law by creating transit zones. In the legal expert's view, the Court is in fact representing the Brussels position, and is attempting to force Hungary to admit migrants applying the usual manner used by leading bureaucrats in EU institutions: overstepping its powers and abusing the law. The constitutional lawyer says they are doing this because

our country refuses to bow to the decisions in Brussels that would inundate us with illegal immigrants and create migrant ghettos in Hungary.

The constitutional lawyer points out the senselessness of citing "restrictive access" to the international protection procedure in transit zones that have not been in operation for a long time. It is also telling that the Court did not take into account, and in fact, considered as an aggravating circumstance, the still pending proceedings initiated in order to comply with the Fundamental Law of our country.

As for the fine, there are clear requirements laid down in the treaties.

On the one hand, the imposition of a punative fine is, as a general rule, justified only if the breach of obligations based on the failure to comply with the previous judgment persists pending the examination of the facts by the court. As has already been mentioned, this is not the case, inter alia, with transit zones. Also, not parenthetically, Article 260(1) TFEU (Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union) does not lay down a specific time-limit for compliance with the judgment of the European Court of Justice, he pointed out, adding that the Court had also failed to take into account Hungary's compelling and adequate argument in this context that, on the basis of paragraph 55 of the judgment in European Commission v Sweden on May 30, 2013, the Court is to take into account as a mitigating circumstance the fact that Hungary had never before failed to comply with the judgment of the Court.