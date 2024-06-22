Focus of Talks Between Viktor Orban and Olaf Scholz

German companies provide jobs for some two hundred and fifty to three hundred thousand people in Hungary, primarily in the automotive industry, he said, noting that he and Olaf Scholz agreed that a generational change is taking place in the vehicle manufacturing industry.

It is very important that Hungary remains a part of this German technological shift,

he emphasized. He highlighted that Hungary is one of three countries in the world where all three major German car manufacturers are present.

Hungary plays a key role in the German industry, and what we expect is jobs, economic growth and tax revenues, which is the backbone of German-Hungarian relations,

he said. He also stressed the need to enhance the EU's competitiveness in the global economy. Hungary is ready to put a major plan on the table to boost European competitiveness, and is already in talks with other member states, he said. The aim is for Europe not to isolate itself, not to react to changes in the world based on the logic of fear, but to expand economic relations, to strengthen relations across the globe, not to close itself off, but to be ready for competition, he said.

Pro-war Weber in focus

PM Orban said that he has clarified with the German Chancellor that the conflicts between Hungary and Manfred Weber are not German-Hungarian conflicts, and they do not strain German-Hungarian cooperation. These are conflicts between Brussels and Hungary.

As Hungary's prime minister put it, Manfred Weber is a Hungarianophobe person, who hates Hungarians and blames Hungarians for not becoming president of the European Commission. He is one of our oldest opponents and enemies in European politics.

Speaking about the priorities of Hungary's EU presidency, he said that they include improving the demographic situation in Europe, adding that he. He would like governments to help each other to find ways to provide even more support for families, PM Orban said.

Migration poses a serious problem

With migration also coming up as a topic, Viktor Orban stressed that everything possible must be done to ensure that Europe continues to belong to Europeans. Asked whether Hungary can take steps on the issue of gender, PM Orban replied that all that gender insanity, which is upsetting the traditional European order of raising children and living together, is not directly included in the agenda of Hungary's presidency.

We don't want to deal with this, we don't even understand exactly what it is, we have a life, we want to live the way we have been living,

Hungary's prime minister said.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's Press Office, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (r) receives Hungarian Prime Minister Viktro Orban in Berlin on June 21, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)