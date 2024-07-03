Brussels Fears a Successful Hungarian Presidency

Hungary's EU presidency provides an opportunity for the Hungarian government to show the whole continent what kind of alternative Europe it envisions. One that returns to normality, to the values ​​of God, homeland and family, and a Europe that works for fundamental values, prosperity and peace, rather than serving foreign interests. A Europe that is made up of strong nation-states that protect their citizens from threats, be it war or migration. A Europe that becomes competitive again and a factor to count with in global politics.

The motto chosen for Hungary's EU presidency sums it up perfectly: Make Europe Great Again.

In his writing, Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, recalls the full-fledged attack aiming to block Hungary's EU presidency, starting with the EP resolution adopted on June 1, 2023, which argued that a country that breaches EU law and values ​​should not be allowed to hold this important position. This was only a barely disguised political attack, since the accusations were not proven in any procedure triggered by Brussels: hardly anything has happened in the Article 7 proceedings since 2018, and in the case of the conditionality mechanism, Brussels argued when it was adopted as not being a rule of law issue in its nature.

The Meijers Committee set up to examine the issue recommended that the Hungarian Presidency should be postponed or that the rules should be amended so that countries under Article 7 proceedings could not take on the presidency. Issuing punishment without a verdict is not a problem for Brussels.

However, even member states - such as Luxembourg - which do not maintain very good relations with Hungary, did not want to approve, so the effort waned. Despite this, some MEPs didn't give up: Daniel Freund, the EP's designated Hungarophobic activist, fought like a real Japanese soldier until the very last moment, collecting signatures against Hungary's presidency even two weeks ago, the analysis reads.

Brussels would have little to fear from a country's presidency, since it entails little actual power, and Hungary is holding the presidency at a time when the EU bodies do not follow their usual working schedule for months while being revamped. Nevertheless, Brussels seems to fear Hungary's presidency, especially if it is successful.

The Western political elite and media have carefully and knowingly lied about the Hungarian government and its political goals, and now the presidency provides an opportunity to finally tell the truth. At last, attention can be drawn to real problems that affect people's everyday lives, Laszlo Dornfeld points out.

Hungary is entering this period with big plans and an ambitious program, as it will finally have the opportunity to present its vision of a conservative sovereigntist Europe. The start has been carefully and thoroughly prepared, with the government having held some 250 meetings with member states, candidate countries and EU institutions, which is an unprecedented number in the history of presidencies.

A busy time is coming with 1,500 working group meetings, 37 formal and informal council meetings and 230 presidency events planned by the Hungarian government.

In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's Press Office, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hold talks in Kyiv on July 2, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Just after Hungary taking over the rotating presidency, Viktor Orban's first trip was to Kyiv, which indicates how important it is for Hungary to create peace.

Since the outbreak of the war, this is the first visit paid by the Hungarian prime minister to the Ukrainian capital, where until now - with the exception of the Pope - almost only pro-war leaders have shown up.

During the talks between Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky, the situation of the Hungarian minority was also discussed, an issue that the Kyiv leadership has not satisfactorily resolved to date. The visit took the international press by surprise, as they have consistently and falsely portrayed Hungary’s stance as pro-Russian from the start, a claim that Viktor Orban has now clearly refuted. Hungary has been on the side of peace from the beginning, and not on the side of either of the warring parties, says the analysis published by the Center for Fundamental Rights.

Since Hungary's presidency could not be blocked, Brussels is now attempting to obstruct it. For instance, Ursula von der Leyen does not intend to visit Budapest for discussions with the rotating presidency government, breaking with a customary practice. Allegedly, they could not find a date that suited both parties.

It has also been common practice for the county exercising the presidency to present its program to the European Parliament. However, citing time constraints, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not given the opportunity to present his program at the EP's inaugural plenary session on July 16. It is evident that Brussels is doing everything to disregard the will of Hungarian and European voters who envision a different future for Europe. The success of the Hungarian presidency and the emergence of a new right-wing European party family, called the Patriots for Europe, is very bad news for them, the analysis concludes.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)