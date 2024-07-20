At Friday's plenary session of the European Parliament, a list of the members of each standing committee and subcommittee was announced. The European Parliament representatives of Hungary's governing Fidesz and KDNP alliance have received places in the work of each of the specialist committees and will have the opportunity to represent the interests of Hungarians.
EP Announces Committee and Subcommittee Members
The MEPs of Hungary's ruling Fidesz and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) will be representing the interests of Hungarians in every European Parliamentary committee.
For us, Hungary and the interests of Hungarians will always come first,
commented MEP Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz-KDNP delegation.
MEPs of the Fidesz-KDNP Group in the European Parliament are on the following committees:
- Tamas Deutsch - Committee on Budgets (BUDG), Committee on Budgetary Control (CONT), Committee on Regional Development (REGI)
- Viktoria Ferenc - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM), Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET)
- Kinga Gal - Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE)
- Balazs Gyorffy - Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI), Committee on Fisheries (PECH)
- Eniko Gyori - Committee on International Trade (INTA), Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON), Subcommittee on Taxation (FISC)
- Andras Gyurk - Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE), Committee on Culture and Education (CULT)
- Gyorgy Holvenyi - Committee on Development (DEVE), Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE)
- Andras Laszlo - Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, Subcommittee on Human Rights (LIBE), Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI), Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE)
- Erno Schaller-Baross - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO), Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO), Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI)
- Pal Szekeres - Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL), Committee on Petitions (PETI)
- Annamaria Vicsek - Committee on Culture and Education (CULT), Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN)
Cover photo: Hungarian Fidesz and Christian Democrat (KDNP) delegation members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. (Source: Facebook)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Issues PM Orban's Likey to Discuss at Tusvanyos
This time, Prime Minister Orban will give a vision for the Hungarian economy until 2040 at the Tusvanyos Free University.
Hungary FM: Shame to See, Shame to Hear
Ukraine is losing hundreds or thousands of people every day, and the level of destruction in the country is constantly increasing, Hungary's foreign minister stated.
Another German State to Receive Muslim Daycare Center
The institution will engage in Sharia-oriented education, just as the Muslim daycare centers operating in the other German states.
Tusvanyos Is Next Stop on Peace Mission
The world hungers for common denominators to be represented, and dialogue is extremely important.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Az egész országot megrázta a kisfiút felrúgó karateedző-csoportkísérő, Agócs Tibor kegyetlensége
Elon Musk megdöbbentő lépése felrobbantotta az internetet
19 millió forintot veszített el egy vendég a keszthelyi standon
„Az I. kerület nem bordélyház!” – a polgármester nem teketóriázott, gyorsan hűvösre kerültek a közterületen közösülők
Összedőlt az autópályahíd, legalább 11 ember meghalt
Hajdú Péter: Ez egy szociopata patkány, már elnézést a rágcsálóktól
Szoboszlai Dominiket is elszomoríthatja a Real Madrid lépése
Itt a meglepetés, megszavazták az Eb legszebb gólját - videó
Nagy elismerés Gulácsinak – Neuer csak a hátát nézi
Elárulták a klímakutatók, mi vár ránk jövő nyáron
Chema: Ilyet nem lehet csinálni! Bánhidi: Elegem van...
A Liverpool kikapott, Szoboszlait gyorsan lecserélték
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Issues PM Orban's Likey to Discuss at Tusvanyos
This time, Prime Minister Orban will give a vision for the Hungarian economy until 2040 at the Tusvanyos Free University.
Hungary FM: Shame to See, Shame to Hear
Ukraine is losing hundreds or thousands of people every day, and the level of destruction in the country is constantly increasing, Hungary's foreign minister stated.
Another German State to Receive Muslim Daycare Center
The institution will engage in Sharia-oriented education, just as the Muslim daycare centers operating in the other German states.
Tusvanyos Is Next Stop on Peace Mission
The world hungers for common denominators to be represented, and dialogue is extremely important.