EP Announces Committee and Subcommittee Members

The MEPs of Hungary's ruling Fidesz and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) will be representing the interests of Hungarians in every European Parliamentary committee.

Biró Réka
2024. 07. 20. 17:37
Hungarian Fidesz and Christian Democrat (KDNP) delegation members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. (Source: Facebook)
At Friday's plenary session of the European Parliament, a list of the members of each standing committee and subcommittee was announced. The European Parliament representatives of Hungary's governing Fidesz and KDNP alliance have received places in the work of each of the specialist committees and will have the opportunity to represent the interests of Hungarians.

For us, Hungary and the interests of Hungarians will always come first,

commented MEP Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz-KDNP delegation. 

MEPs of the Fidesz-KDNP Group in the European Parliament are on the following committees:

  • Tamas Deutsch - Committee on Budgets (BUDG), Committee on Budgetary Control (CONT), Committee on Regional Development (REGI)
  • Viktoria Ferenc - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM), Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET)
  • Kinga Gal - Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE)
  • Balazs Gyorffy - Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI), Committee on Fisheries (PECH) 
  • Eniko Gyori - Committee on International Trade (INTA), Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON), Subcommittee on Taxation (FISC)
  • Andras Gyurk - Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE), Committee on Culture and Education (CULT)
  • Gyorgy Holvenyi - Committee on Development (DEVE), Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE)
  • Andras Laszlo - Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, Subcommittee on Human Rights (LIBE), Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI), Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE)
  • Erno Schaller-Baross - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO), Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO), Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI)
  • Pal Szekeres - Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL), Committee on Petitions (PETI)
  • Annamaria Vicsek - Committee on Culture and Education (CULT), Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN)

Cover photo: Hungarian Fidesz and Christian Democrat (KDNP) delegation members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. (Source: Facebook)

