Hungarian Delegation Chief Urges NATO Involvement in Starting Ukraine Peace Talks

In his speech the MP presented Hungary's position involving ceasefire and peace, as the war is claiming an alarming number of lives and sacrifices, he told MTI. He condemned the attack on the hospital in Kyiv and stressed that Hungary would provide needed humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

He also informed the parliamentary delegations of NATO member states that Hungary will not participate in NATO's coordination mission in Ukraine, a move that has received guarantees from both the current and the future Secretary General.

The deputy group leader of Hungary's Christian Democratic party (KDNP) believes concerted action is necessary to tackle the security challenges in the world, such as wars, terrorism and managing illegal migration.

As head of the Hungarian parliamentary delegation, Lorinc Nacsa called it a great success that Hungary has already reached the defense spending target of 2% of GDP, which many of the wealthier member states have yet to meet. He also said that Hungary is a strong and respected member of NATO and Hungarian soldiers are spoken of in the highest terms.

The NATO Parliamentary Summit was held at the initiative of Mike Johnson, US Speaker of the House of Representatives and Michael Turner the chief of the US delegation. It was attended by the legislative body leaders of the 32 member States and Ukraine; 23 countries were represented at speaker level.

