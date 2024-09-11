Rendkívüli

Here's the Real Brussels Double Standard, Parliamentary State Secretary Says

The mayor of Brussels says they have the right to stop the migrant buses at the Belgian border, but Hungary should pay the massive fine for stopping illegal immigrants at the Hungarian border.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 11. 16:54
Bence Retvari, parliamentary state secretary at the Hungarian Interior Ministry (Source: Facebook/Bence Retvari)
"Here is the real Brussels double standard," Bence Retvari wrote on his social media page. The parliamentary state secretary of Hungary's Interior Ministry was commenting on

the mayor of Brussels stating that they have the right to stop migrant buses at the Belgian border, but that Hungary should pay a giant fine for stopping illegal immigrants at the Hungarian border.

In his post the state secretary also wrote:

Mr Mayor, stand up for the legality of Hungary's border protection, and then the citizens of Brussels will also be safer.

As was reported, the Hungarian government announced at the end of August that if the European Union forces the country to allow illegal immigrants entry, then Hungary will offer to transport them to Brussels free of charge, after completing the European procedure.

