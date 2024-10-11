Török ÁramlatgázvezetékSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Construction of TurkStream Most Important Step for Hungary's Energy Security in Last Several Years

"The reason why many aren't able to fully appreciate the significance of this is that they have fortunately not had to experience the lack of energy security," Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
The construction of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline has been the most important step taken in the last several years when it comes to Hungary's energy security, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The reason why many aren't able to fully appreciate the significance of this is that they have fortunately not had to experience the lack of energy security. If we had given in to pressure from our friends and allies, if we had panicked because of the threat of sanctions and had not dared to build the TurkStream pipeline, we'd be in major trouble today with the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine set to stop from January 1,

the minister wrote.

"Without TurkStream, it would simply be physically impossible to supply the country with enough natural gas," Peter Szijjarto emphasized. 

Our Turkish friends deserve our gratitude not only for building this pipeline together with us, but also for acting once again as a reliable transit country. Thanks to the TurkStream Hungary is able to import 20 million cubic meters of gas a day and has by now received more gas through this pipeline alone than it had in total in 2023,

the minister said, adding that one reason for this is that Hungary is the first non-neighboring country to import gas from Turkiye. "Hungary has imported 275 million cubic meters of gas from Turkiye this year, and the two countries have now agreed to continue the partnership," the minister said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Orbán Viktor

PM Orban: Instead of Representing European Interests, Brussels Bent on Bringing Down Hungarian Government

In his weekly Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, the prime minister reported on the week's clash in the EP - as he put it "the rock and roll in Strasbourg"-, the challenges facing the Hungarian economy and the government interventions for affordable housing, for raising average income to one million forints, for providing workers' credit, and the Demjan Sandor program for SMEs.

