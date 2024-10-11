Hungary FM: Construction of TurkStream Most Important Step for Hungary's Energy Security in Last Several Years

The construction of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline has been the most important step taken in the last several years when it comes to Hungary's energy security, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The reason why many aren't able to fully appreciate the significance of this is that they have fortunately not had to experience the lack of energy security. If we had given in to pressure from our friends and allies, if we had panicked because of the threat of sanctions and had not dared to build the TurkStream pipeline, we'd be in major trouble today with the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine set to stop from January 1,

the minister wrote.

"Without TurkStream, it would simply be physically impossible to supply the country with enough natural gas," Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

Our Turkish friends deserve our gratitude not only for building this pipeline together with us, but also for acting once again as a reliable transit country. Thanks to the TurkStream Hungary is able to import 20 million cubic meters of gas a day and has by now received more gas through this pipeline alone than it had in total in 2023,

the minister said, adding that one reason for this is that Hungary is the first non-neighboring country to import gas from Turkiye. "Hungary has imported 275 million cubic meters of gas from Turkiye this year, and the two countries have now agreed to continue the partnership," the minister said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)