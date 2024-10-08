Little Optimism for Hungary's New Rapporteur: A Pro-Migrant and Pro-War Politician

Viktor Orban will deliver a speech on Wednesday in Strasbourg, outlining the program of Hungary’s EU presidency before the European Parliament. The speech was originally scheduled for the September plenary session but was postponed due to the flood emergency in Hungary, which prompted PM Orban to cancel all his international commitments. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola acknowledged the postponement, rescheduling the presentation for the next plenary session, as Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted. Based on recent experience, there is little reason for Hungary to expect a warm reception from left-wing politicians, and the program's presentation will likely be followed by a tense debate.

As part of the EP's prevailing anti-Hungarian sentiment, a Green Party politician has been appointed as the new rapporteur on Hungary. Tineke Strik, who has repeatedly called for action against Hungary, believes that independent actors are facing increasing restrictions in the country and that "fear has taken root in Hungarian society." In an interview with Radio Free Europe, the Dutch Green Party politician said she expects to submit her report on Hungary within a year.

I’m honoured to have been appointed as the new EP rapporteur on the Rule of Law in Hungary. I look forward to collaborating with other political groups and leading a strong common charge against Orbán's destruction of the RoL. Next week's plenary debate will be a flying start. — Tineke Strik (@Tineke_Strik) September 12, 2024

Ms. Strik expressed confidence that the European Parliament would maintain the majority needed to continue exerting strong pressure on the other two institutions - the European Commission and the Court of Justice of the European Union - to keep Hungary’s issues on the agenda.

As a staunch liberal and Green Party representative, Ms. Strik holds views that are in stark contrast with those of the Hungarian government, particularly on issues such as the war, and migration.

The successor of Judith Sargentini, Rui Tavares, Daniel Freund and Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield is a well-entrentched left-wing politician, often seen in the company of Mr. Freund and Mr. Delbos-Corfield, as noted by the Hungarian Mandiner news site.

Ms. Strik previously collaborated with Mr. Freund on a rule-of-law report targeting Poland’s conservative government.

She also organized a conference with Hungary's rapporteurs, attended by Hungarian left-wing politicians like Benedek Javor of the Dialogue (Parbeszed) Party and NGOs linked to George Soros. The politician has also held discussions with the Helsinki Committee, among others.

In light of the above, there's little room for optimism: Ms. Strik is already known to have echoed the Hungarian opposition's ususal anti-government boilerplates and, at a European Parliament debate in September, she urged action against Hungary and expressed frustration over the stalled Article 7 procedure.

However, she's gone even further, calling for the revocation of Hungary’s veto rights and the cancellation of its EU presidency, along with the complete freezing of the country's EU funds. The new rapporteur has consistently attacked Hungary, readily accepting any news report - even those based on misinformation - that portrays the country in a negative light, whether regarding national policies or the treatment of Ukrainian refugees.

At the same time, she praised Poland's newly elected government, stating that it is now on the "right side."

Of course, migration is a key priority for Ms. Strik, where her views are in stark contrast with those of the Orban government, representing the majority view in Hungarian society. It's hardly surprising that her background includes extensive education and research in pro-migration fields, with a focus on European asylum and migration law and its implementation across EU member states. The title of her thesis is none other than "Decision-Making on Asylum and Migration Directives."

Ms. Strik has also delved into Palestinian asylum law, worked for the Dutch Refugee Council and served as a city and parliamentary representative in the Netherlands, where migration was her area of expertise. She is also a member of the notorious LIBE committee, focusing on migration and the rule of law in her political career.

European Parliament documents reveal that Ms. Strik remains involved in numerous pro-migrant organizations, such as the East Netherlands Refugee Complaints Committee, and receives a salary from a pro-migration Dutch university.

Since becoming an MEP this summer, she has held nearly two dozen meetings with various NGOs on migration, including occasions where

she met with more than ten pro-migrant organizations in a single day, all linked to George Soros's network.

These included Human Rights Watch, the Helsinki EU Office, Save the Children, CEPS, Refugee Legal Support, Amnesty International, and Transparency International.

Ms. Strik is an ardent supporter of the migration pact and the associated quota scheme.

I’m glad we are encouraging resettlement, and that for the first time, member states are required to show solidarity,

– she said this spring with regard to the migration pact. According to Ms. Strik, the decision - criticized by the Hungarian government and others - represents an opportunity to share responsibility, end deportations, maintain asylum rights, and restore a humane approach to refugee intake. The Dutch politician also played a key role in shaping the migration pact.

Reacting to the knife attack in the Solingen area, Ms. Strik criticized Germany’s decision to reinstate border controls, accusing some political groups of using the attack - committed by an immigrant - to demonize migrants.

In terms of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ms. Strik supported every pro-war resolution passed in the European Parliament, srguing that Ukraine’s fight and financial assistance must be supported. This is what was at stake at the most recent European Parliament elections, she added. As the head of an EU delegation, Ms. Strik also lectured the Bosnian Serbs: she urged them to align their position on the war with Brussels, arguing that they needed support in fighting Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression.

Cover photo: Tineke Strik (Photo: AFP)