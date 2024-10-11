PM Orban: Let Us Thank God, We Have Things in Their Proper Place, Common Sense Works, Order Exists +Video

"The implementation of big plans previously in the pipeline slowed down, and we were busy working out how to get out of Covid and inflation," Viktor Orban said at the opening of a new exhibition at the Museum of Ethnography on Thursday. Hungary's prime minister went on to reaffirm that 2025 and 2026 will be a period of putting families and businesses back on track.

"The whole world sees the Museum of Ethnography as beautiful and the building has won twelve international awards. Some buildings around the world elicit wide recognition, but it is doubly gratifying when a great building is the work of a Hungarian. The museum is an integral part of the rehabilitation that the City Park is undergoing, which is not only a public park, but also a pilgrimage site of Hungarian national culture, PM Orban emphasized. He noted that even Janos Arany, the great Hungarian poet of the 19th century, was upset by the miserable state of his beloved park. Twenty years ago, the City Park was still in a scandalous state, which is why the decision was made to renew it.

The government launched the Liget Budapest project, one of Europe's largest and highest quality cultural development projects. The good cause has finally prevailed, and from this the whole of Hungary has benefited. With the new permanent exhibition, the Museum of Ethnography can fulfill its vocation,

he said.