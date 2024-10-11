Néprajzi MúzeumOrbán ViktorVárosligetkultúracsalád
magyar

PM Orban: Let Us Thank God, We Have Things in Their Proper Place, Common Sense Works, Order Exists +Video

Hungary's prime minister delivered a speech at the opening event of a new permanent exhibition at the Museum of Ethnography.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 11. 16:15
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The implementation of big plans previously in the pipeline slowed down, and we were busy working out how to get out of Covid and inflation," Viktor Orban said at the opening of a new exhibition at the Museum of Ethnography on Thursday. Hungary's prime minister went on to reaffirm that 2025 and 2026 will be a period of putting families and businesses back on track.

"The whole world sees the Museum of Ethnography as beautiful and the building has won twelve international awards. Some buildings around the world elicit wide recognition, but it is doubly gratifying when a great building is the work of a Hungarian. The museum is an integral part of the rehabilitation that the City Park  is undergoing, which is not only a public park, but also a pilgrimage site of Hungarian national culture, PM Orban emphasized. He noted that even Janos Arany, the great Hungarian poet of the 19th century, was upset by the miserable state of his beloved park. Twenty years ago, the City Park was still in a scandalous state, which is why the decision was made to renew it.

The government launched the Liget Budapest project, one of Europe's largest and highest quality cultural development projects. The good cause has finally prevailed, and from this the whole of Hungary has benefited. With the new permanent exhibition, the Museum of Ethnography can fulfill its vocation,

he said.

MIR_0011
Photo: Istvan Mirko

Viktor Orban recalled that Ferenc Sebo, a prominent Hungarian folklorist and musician, said that Hungarian culture can only survive if we live it. In his speech, the Hungarian prime minister praised the opening of an exhibition that presents the traditions and wholesome everyday life of Hungarians. 

In today's constantly changing world, we need to consider which change is important and which is not. When a nation loses its folk culture, it loses the ability to judge what is good and what is bad,

he underlined.

This is when confused ideas and absurd reasoning come into play, such as the idea that a family is not made up of a man and a woman, the prime minister pointed out.

The debate in Strasbourg has also revealed the gravity of the situation. Let us thank God that we still have things in their proper place, that common sense still works and that the order that has seeped into our lives today from popular culture is still in place. This is what we have strengthened with this world-class exhibition,

PM Orban highlighted.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Orbán Viktor

PM Orban: Instead of Representing European Interests, Brussels Bent on Bringing Down Hungarian Government

In his weekly Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, the prime minister reported on the week's clash in the EP - as he put it "the rock and roll in Strasbourg"-, the challenges facing the Hungarian economy and the government interventions for affordable housing, for raising average income to one million forints, for providing workers' credit, and the Demjan Sandor program for SMEs.

Szajlai Csaba
idezojelekmagyar gazdaság

Mittelstand magyar módra

Szajlai Csaba avatarja

A kis- és közepes vállalkozások már rövid távon is lendületet adhatnak a gazdasági növekedésnek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu