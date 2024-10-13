On Saturday morning in Sukoro, Prime Minister Viktor Orban inaugurated the Kovacs Katalin National Kayak and Canoe Academy which was built in less than three years. Katalin Kovacs, three-time Olympic, 31-time World and 29-time European champion, and Zoltan Tessely, MP for the region also spoke at the opening ceremony.
PM Orban: When Doing Anything, Do It Seriously + Video, Gallery
The Hungarian prime minister inaugurates the Kovacs Katalin National Kayak and Canoe Academy in Sukoro.
When doing anything, do it seriously,
PM Orban cited from the inauguration ceremony in a post on social media, along with photos of the event.
We have created a world-class kayak-canoe academy. We have a first-class sports facility, quality education and a good community. Everything needed for success is in place,
the PM commented on his video post, praising the new facility.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the opening of the Kovacs Katalin National Kayak and Canoe Academy in Sukoro (Source: Facebook)
