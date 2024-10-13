akadémiaSukoróOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: When Doing Anything, Do It Seriously + Video, Gallery

The Hungarian prime minister inaugurates the Kovacs Katalin National Kayak and Canoe Academy in Sukoro.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 13. 10:07
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the opening of the Kovacs Katalin National Kayak and Canoe Academy in Sukoro (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Saturday morning in Sukoro, Prime Minister Viktor Orban inaugurated the Kovacs Katalin National Kayak and Canoe Academy which was built in less than three years. Katalin Kovacs, three-time Olympic, 31-time World and 29-time European champion, and Zoltan Tessely, MP for the region also spoke at the opening ceremony.

null
null
null
null
null
null
1/7 Ünnepélyes keretek között átadták a sukorói Kovács Katalin Nemzeti Kajak-Kenu Akadémiát

 

When doing anything, do it seriously,

PM Orban cited from the inauguration ceremony in a post on social media, along with photos of the event.

We have created a world-class kayak-canoe academy. We have a first-class sports facility, quality education and a good community. Everything needed for success is in place,

the PM commented on his video post, praising the new facility.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the opening of the Kovacs Katalin National Kayak and Canoe Academy in Sukoro  (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy

Kártyavárként omolhat össze Magyar Péter és vele együtt a Tisza Párt

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

A nő neve kuss Magyar Péter szerint?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu