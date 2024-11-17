Germans, French Would Now Follow Orban

Jews feel threatened in Western Europe while Central Europe offers more safety for everyone, Bojan Pancevski wrote in The Wall Street Journal. To bolster his statement, the American newspaper's chief Europe expert cited Adam LeBor, the former Hungarian correspondent of The Economist, who believes Hungary and the Czech Republic are now among the safest places. Amsterdam, Paris or Berlin are home to large Muslim communities, the Hungarian Mandiner news portal points out.

Hungary and the Czech Republic, however, closed their borders to illegal migrants, so this kind of problem cannot arise in the region.

A completely different view of Hungary

In this context, the article emphasized that the chief rabbi of the Netherlands, for example, was completely surprised when he found that he could take a walk in the streets of Budapest without bodyguards.

The head of the German Central Council of Jews highlighted that today, the threat no longer comes from the far right, but from left-wing extremists and Islamist movements. This is why the Jewish population is moving to Israel en masse from France and Germany, while in Poland, for example, the number of Jews has doubled in the past five years.

Germany also wants change

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced earlier that border controls will be introduced at all border crossings from September 16, 2024 and a model for "denying entry to illegal migrants" will be developed.