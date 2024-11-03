Gyorgy Bakondi: Hungary Not Alone in Stance on Migration

Gyorgy Bakondi pointed out that the majority of European Union member states have reintroduced border controls in response to the nation-state level problems triggered by mass illegal migration and the abuse of asylum rights. He added that mass deportations have been launched, tightened measures have been adopted, and social benefits have been reduced.

At the same time, the European People's Party and the liberal-leftist majority in the European Parliament, as well as the European Commission, are pushing for the migration pact agreed earlier,

he said. At the heart of the pact is the quotas-based re-distribution of migrants and the requirement to allow all who arrive entry, "and to then adjudicate their asylum applications here within EU territory", he said, adding that this would clearly not lead to success. The expert drew attention to the Hungarian solutions such as technical barriers in place, illegal entries immediately taken out of the country, asylum applications having to be submitted outside of the EU, which are gaining popularity among the front-line states facing problems, but at the same time are causing tension within the European Union.

The PM's chief homeland security advisor is confident that the public and resulting public pressure, have forced the political leadership at the nation-state level to recognize the need to guard the borders and to process refugee applications outside the borders.

He noted that deportations are mostly unsuccessful, and recalled that in most of the exceptionally serious terrorist attacks of recent years, the perpetrators were people who, although they had been issued deportation notices, were ultimately not deported.

He added that apart from the approximately one million asylum statuses granted per year, there could be hundreds of thousands of people who are under the radar of the authorities - they have not applied for asylum, but are living off illegal employment and criminal activity.

This situation, which seriously threatens Europe's internal security and cohesion, the unity and single vision of the European Union, requires a real solution.

Gyorgy Bakondi also stated that the consequences of illegal immigration in Europe were extremely dire, citing acts of terrorism, the unprecedented rise of anti-Semitism and growing social injustice.

The Patriots for Europe Group in the European Parliament and the leaders of the European political parties in the group are doing their utmost to prevent these negative phenomena, 'by effecting amendments to those most negative or critical aspects of the the European Pact on Migration that threaten with the most dire consequences',

the advisor said.