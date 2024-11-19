Waleskutyawoke
magyar

Having Dogs in a Park Now Considered Racist

The Welsh government has been advised to create dog free spaces in outdoor public areas after a self-proclaimed anti-racist group had claimed that it was making black Africans feel unsafe.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2024. 11. 19. 16:49
Illustration (Source: Pexels)
Illustration (Source: Pexels)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The environmental group Climate Cymru BAME has issued a report instructing the government

to create “dog-free areas in local green spaces” as part of an “anti-racist” drive to make the country more “inclusive”.

The advice was reinforced by another group, the North Wales Africa Society, which complained that “one black African female stated that she feels unsafe with the presence of dogs” during a focus group meeting, writes the international V4NA news agency.

A third group called Green Soul also warned that "food growing groups" are mostly run by “majority White/British/Welsh individuals” and “older white people.” it is, however, difficult to pu tthis critique into perspective, since around 90 percent of Wales’s population is white British, writes the Modernity news site.

"Ultimately, the Welsh government’s report, which will steer future policy, concludes that “people of ethnic minority background in Wales face barriers created by exclusions and racism,” according to a recent reports cited by the Telegraph.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szőcs László
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Magyar Péter, az újságírók, meg a kínos emlékű Erzsi néni

Szőcs László avatarja

Az ellenzéki pártember szavai a legsötétebb időket idézik.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.