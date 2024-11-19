The environmental group Climate Cymru BAME has issued a report instructing the government

to create “dog-free areas in local green spaces” as part of an “anti-racist” drive to make the country more “inclusive”.

The advice was reinforced by another group, the North Wales Africa Society, which complained that “one black African female stated that she feels unsafe with the presence of dogs” during a focus group meeting, writes the international V4NA news agency.

If you give me the choice between 'dog free zones' and 'people who have a problem with dogs, free zones' - I will pick freedom for dogs every time. pic.twitter.com/p0TsTWS8kg — газ Уолш (@Gaz_SEG_Founder) November 14, 2024

A third group called Green Soul also warned that "food growing groups" are mostly run by “majority White/British/Welsh individuals” and “older white people.” it is, however, difficult to pu tthis critique into perspective, since around 90 percent of Wales’s population is white British, writes the Modernity news site.

"Ultimately, the Welsh government’s report, which will steer future policy, concludes that “people of ethnic minority background in Wales face barriers created by exclusions and racism,” according to a recent reports cited by the Telegraph.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)