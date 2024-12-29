Balazs Hanko: Without Peace, There Will Be No Europe

"'European-ness' is based on respect for tradition, straight talk and the belief that there is still more that unites European nations than divides them," Hungary's minister for Culture and Innovation said at the '1100 Years in Europe, 20 Years in the EU' cultural program closing event held Saturday in Budapest. In his speech, Balazs Hanko stressed that Europe is in our souls and our hearts, and if we were to deny any of the fundamental European values - historically rooted art, Christian faith or modern democracy, we would be lost.

Being European is an ethos and a sense of life, a moral truth, which are nowadays called values, because many people unfortunately preach the relativism of truth. According to the minister, defending the foundations of European heritage and traditions is a mission of a nation that is proud to be Hungarian, proud of its Eastern roots, culture, Christian faith and its commitment, and also stands up for its families and young people.

We have a vested interest in a Europe true to its traditions

Balazs Hanko also said that when the series of programs was announced at the beginning of the Hungarian EU Presidency, the aim was to reinforce the existence and essence of the European concept and to make it clear that we Hungarians are interested in a strong, competitive Europe, as well as Europeans committed to family security and faithful to their heritage.

We are also convinced that we have the mandate to defend a strong Europe that is true to its traditions,

he stressed.

Assessing the EU presidency, the minister said that the country has successfully managed a tough, battle- and had work-filled, but fruitful six months. The Hungarian government was inspired by the need to promote decision making that can be interpreted in the original and still valid European spirit. He said that they were proud that Bulgaria and Romania had finally become part of the Schengen area, a step that broadened the scope of European cooperation and reduced the constraints, and strengthened relations between Hungarians within and outside our borders.