"The year 2024 brought many challenges for Hungary: both the war and the misguided sanctions made it difficult to restart economic growth," the politician of the co-ruling Christian Democrats (KDNP) said in the video.

We, Christian Democrats, believe that Hungary's success rests on peace and the preservation of our neutrality, which stems from our economic sovereignty,

he stressed, adding that therefore, Hungary will continue to resist pressure from Brussels in 2025. It is not the Brusselsites who will tell Hungarian companies who they can and cannot do business with, he underlined.

Hungary must go its own way,

he added. "We would like Hungary to become a meeting point for Eastern and Western technologies, as this is how the greatest economic growth can be achieved, argued Istvan Hollik. To this end, Hungarian small and medium-sized businesses will receive special attention and support next year through the Demjan Sandor program, he pointed out.

We have agreed with employers and employees on a three-year wage increase so that all Hungarian workers can benefit from economic growth,

he said, highlighting that the goal is to make the average wage of one million forints a reality in Hungary. The year 2025 will bring challenges, but we can face the new year full of hope, the politician from the co-ruling party summed up.

One thing is certain: the Christian Democratic People's Party will continue to work for Hungary and the Hungarian people in 2025,

Istvan Hollik said in conclusion.