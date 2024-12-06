Patriots' Faction Holds its First External Session in Budapest

In connection with the event, Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal wrote in her post that today’s gathering will strengthen our fight for a Europe built on strong nation-states.

In June, Prime Minister Viktor Orban endorsed the Patriots Manifesto, which was co-signed in Vienna alongside Herbert Kickl, the leader of Austria’s Freedom Party (FPO), and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, chairman of the ANO party. Back then, during a press briefing dubbed "Patriots for Europe", Mr. Orban emphasized the need to reform European politics, stating that Europe is on the brink of a new era.

In her post today, Ms. Gal noted that over sixty MEPs are expected to arrive in Budapest.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal addresses a press briefing before a plenary session of the EP in Strasbourg (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)