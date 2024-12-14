"We Need Leaders Like Viktor Orban, Marine Le Pen, and Jordan Bardella to Achieve Peace"

The French politician discussed the government crisis in his home country, Emmanuel Macron’s responsibility, the political will of the European people, and the objectives of the National Rally party. Previously, we interviewed Anders Vistisen from Denmark regarding the Patriots for Europe group.

– What's the significance of the Patriots for Europe meeting in Budapest?

– The Budapest venue underscores how much importance we attach to this gathering and the close friendship we share with our Hungarian allies. Our discussions were especially productive, and our meetings with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and various Hungarian political figures were both enriching and enjoyable.

– How can Europe be steered in a different direction, and what role does Viktor Orban play in this, at the EU level?

– Election after election, European citizens have been expressing their desire for a new model - one that is closer to their everyday concerns, less centralized, less complex and prescriptive, and more respectful of diverse identities. They want a Europe focused on our civilization, a Europe built on inter-nation cooperation that protects against mass immigration and unfair competition.

– What do you think of Emmanuel Macron’s responsibility in France’s current political crisis?

– Emmanuel Macron has long stopped listening to the French people. He has become entirely disconnected from reality and stubbornly clings to a failed globalist, European model. He bears significant responsibility for France’s current economic, financial, social, and security crises.

– What could be the consequences of France’s economic problems?

– The impoverishment of the population, the deindustrialization of the economy, the weakening of public safety, and the accumulation of taxes not only deter potential foreign investors but also drive many French entrepreneurs to leave the country or relocate their businesses. This crisis affects every sector.

France has never been in such an alarming situation.

– Macron claimed that he's committed to forming a government involving all political forces. The National Rally has tried to prevent the government crisis by preparing an alternative budget, making proposals, and offering compromises. In such circumstances, do you see a chance for genuine cooperation, regardless of who becomes the next prime minister? Is it possible to identify a "compromise candidate" capable of resolving conflicts?

– We received eleven million votes in the last parliamentary elections. Despite our position as the leading party in France and the growing support for our programs among our compatriots, those in power continue to exclude us from all legislative processes, government negotiations, and compromise solutions.

We are in a position where we can topple any government that fails to respect the interests of the French people.

We will not hesitate to punish governments that continue to increase the country’s already unbearable debt, fail to tackle immigration and public security issues, or continue to leave France open to free trade agreements like Mercosur.

– What goals does your party hope to achieve by 2025?

– Our goal is to contain this "French disaster" as soon as possible and respond swiftly to the desires of the French people, restore their confidence in the future, and their pride in the past. We want to implement our programs through a government that represents genuine change.

– How can peace be achieved in Europe, and what role does Viktor Orban’s peace mission play in this?

– From the very first days of Hungary’s EU presidency, Viktor Orban has been courageously leading the peace mission, traveling to Ukraine, Russia, and China. We must continue these efforts at all costs because the threat of war is very real.

The world has never been so close to potential destruction.

I have never seen the leaders of the European Union and many other countries, including France, act as irresponsibly as they are now. At a time when the world is ablaze, and international tensions are immense, we need political leaders like Viktor Orban, Marine Le Pen, and Jordan Bardella to bring about peace. And n this regard, Donald Trump’s return to the White House would certainly be welcome news - a beacon of hope for peace.

Cover photo: French politician Jean-Paul Garraud (Photo: AFP)