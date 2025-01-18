"Algeria, as a Strategic Platform for the African Continent, Offers Great Opportunities"

– Hungary and Algeria share a long history of diplomatic relations, and you spoke about this connection at the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Algeria's war for independence. What unites the two nations?

– "The roots of Algeria–Hungary relations date back to the national liberation war that erupted in 1954. At that time, Hungarian Radio was one of the first to broadcast our November 1 appeal and regularly reported on events related to the struggle for independence. This media solidarity was extremely important for our country. After achieving independence, this friendship further deepened as Hungary played a significant role in Algeria's reconstruction, providing valuable assistance, particularly in developing infrastructure and education. Many Algerian students studied in Hungary, fostering enduring personal and cultural ties. Some even settled in Hungary, further enriching the fusion of Algerian and Hungarian cultures. These personal and professional relationships established a strong foundation and valuable legacy of friendship between the two nations, which continue to inspire our bilateral relations today.

My mission in Hungary is, among other things, about deepening economic and trade relations. Algeria and Hungary have cooperated in many areas. For example, the July 5, 1962 Stadium in Algiers was built by a Hungarian company with expertise drawn from the Puskas Stadium in Budapest. Currently, we are working on opening new horizons for cooperation.

– Where do you see opportunities to expand this cooperation? What are the common foundations that we can build on?

"Algeria, as the strategic gateway to the African continent, offers countless opportunities for developing strategic partnerships. Key areas include agriculture, water resource management, renewable energy, fisheries, small and medium-sized enterprises, the pharmaceutical industry, telecommunications, and digital technologies. Hungary's expertise in agriculture and water management is particularly valuable for Algeria, especially concerning large-scale projects in the Sahara. Moreover, we are planning specific collaborations in freshwater aquaculture and the exploitation of natural resources, such as phosphate and iron deposits. On an academic level, Hungary annually offers scholarships to Algerian students. These exchanges help strengthen the human and intellectual connections between our nations."

– Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto hosted Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf less than a year ago. At that time, the parties underlined that both countries belong to the pro-peace majority in today’s world.

– "Indeed, peace is a fundamental shared value of our countries. In Algeria's foreign policy, respecting the principles and ideals of the UN Charter is a cornerstone. Through peaceful dialogue and mediation, Algeria has contributed to resolving numerous regional and international crises, such as the outcome of the 1981 U.S. hostage crisis in Tehran, the resolution of the Ethiopia–Eritrea conflict in 2000, and Algeria’s mediation efforts in Mali and Libya. As a founding member of the African Union and the Arab Maghreb Union, as well as a member of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Algeria continues to play a leading role in strengthening unity and solidarity among nations. Algeria actively participates in the Non-Aligned Movement, the G77+China Group, and in promoting and solodifying peace, cooperation, and development in the Mediterranean region."

Ambassador Abdelhafid Alahoum (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

It is for these merits that Algeria was elected for the fourth time as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2024–2025 term. This election took place in a complex geopolitical environment, enabling Algeria to contribute to multilateral efforts to restore peace in conflict zones and combat terrorism and international organized crime."

Ahmed Attaf, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Communities Abroad, visited Budapest on September 8–9, 2023, and his visit provided an opportunity for discussions on numerous international and regional challenges, with particular attention to Algeria’s significant role within the United Nations Security Council. In this context, Algeria reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging its resources to share its perspectives on all issues under review by the Security Council. These include the concerning situation in the Sahel region and the pursuit of lasting political solutions to crises in the African and Arab worlds.

– How do you view the situation in the Western Sahara?

– "In line with our principles, Algeria supports the struggle of colonized peoples for self-determination, consistent with international law and UN resolutions. Having endured 132 years under colonial rule, we deeply empathize with the suffering of oppressed peoples."

Regarding Western Sahara, Algeria—like many other nations—acts as a guardian of international law and justice. International and regional judicial bodies have repeatedly affirmed that the Sahrawi people, whose legitimate representative is the UN-recognized Polisario Front, are under occupation and hold an inalienable and imprescriptible right to self-determination. This right, firmly established in UN doctrine, cannot be undermined by any attempts to impose “colonial faits accomplis.” This conflict, ongoing for more than fifty years in Algeria’s immediate neighborhood, continues to threaten regional stability. Since 1975, Algeria has provided refuge to Sahrawi refugees fleeing the occupying forces’ so-called “Green March.” As a key actor for peace and security in North Africa and the Sahel, Algeria plays a constructive role in fostering dialogue and promoting peaceful solutions in alignment with the UN Charter and its relevant resolutions.

– Now that we touhced on international relations, it's worth mentioning that this fall, Algeria became a member of the New Development Bank of the BRICS countries. What does Algeria relate to the BRICS group?

– "In fact, the ninth annual meeting of the NDB’s Board of Governors, held on August 31, 2024, in South Africa's Cape Town, approved Algeria’s membership in this important development institution—the financial arm of BRICS. Algeria, the third-largest economy on the African continent in 2023, registered significant growth, prompting the World Bank to classify it as an upper-middle-income country in July 2024. As President Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized, membership in the BRICS Bank is not an end in itself but a means to realize our vision of a robust, diversified economy integrated into global dynamics."

– How do you envision the coming years, and your work as ambassador?

– "I deeply appreciate the importance of the mission entrusted to me by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. As ambassador, I consider it both a great honor and a significant responsibility to represent my country’s interests while promoting a mutually beneficial partnership with Hungary. We have established multifaceted economic cooperation across various sectors, and we are now working to extend this collaboration to culture, the pharmaceutical industry, the use of clean energy, and energy efficiency. Algeria remains firmly committed to elevating its relationship with Hungary to align with the opportunities and shared historical heritage of both nations. On that note, in 2025, we plan to open an exhibition showcasing the key joint moments of Algerian–Hungarian history."

Cover photo: Abdelhafid Alahoum, Algeria's Ambassador to Budapest (Photo: Zoltan Havran)