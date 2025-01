Fidesz MEP Deutsch Tamas took to social media to drew attention to yet another move by the Tisza Party against Hungary.

According to Tamas Deutsch, those in the Tisza Party have once again prioritized Manfred Weber’s expectations over Hungary's national interests. (Photo: AFP)

The migration pact would pose a deadly terror threat to Hungary,

– the MEP emphasized in his post.

Yet, in line with comrade Weber’s expectations, the Tisza faction supported the pact’s accelerated adoption. This is scandalous!

– Tamas Deutsch declared.

