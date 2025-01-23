Hungary FM: Development Requires Peace

Gideon Sa’ar’s visit to Hungary was originally scheduled for a week earlier but had to be postponed due to developments in the Middle East. Hungary was happy to accommodate the postponement, as the reason for it brought the region closer to achieving peace in the Middle East, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto pointed out.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)

We Hungarians are deeply concerned about the ongoing situation in the Middle East. We see the suffering of the people there caused by terrorism and armed conflicts, and we are fully aware of the severe impact the Middle East security crisis has on global security,

Peter Szijjarto said.

Hungary welcomes the ceasefire and greatly appreciates the Israeli government’s wisdom and commitment in making this difficult decision, he added.

We believe this ceasefire agreement improves the security situation of the whole world, including Europe,

the minister said.

Hungary has a vested interest in the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, all the more so because a Hungarian citizen currently held hostage—a man under fifty—can only be freed once the first phase is completed and negotiations for the second phase begin.

Our interest lies in ensuring that this ceasefire is fully successful and brings us closer to achieving a sustainable and lasting peace in the Middle East,

Hungary's foreign minister emphasized.

Amid the difficulties of recent times, there has been a positive turn as well, the minister remarked, referring to Donald Trump’s presidency. "If he had been president over the past four years, the world would be much safer. For example, the war in our neighborhood might not have erupted, and the security situation in the Middle East would be much better," he added.

Szijjarto recalled that he was the only foreign minister present in the White House garden when the Abraham Accords were signed.

Previously, no one thought such an agreement was possible. President Trump proved that sometimes the impossible can become possible,

he highlighted.

As a Christian nation with a thousand-year history, Hungary has always felt a responsibility for Christian communities. Therefore, Hungary supports Christian communities in the Middle East as well, Szijjarto emphasized, adding that he and his Israeli counterpart agreed that special attention must be paid to ensuring that religious communities in Syria do not face persecution.

Szijjarto pointed out that a hostile approach to Israel has prevailed in recent forums of both the UN and the EU, which Hungary has always stood up against using its own weight and means.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) lost its credibility and seriousness when it issued an arrest warrant against the prime minister of Israel, the Hungarian foreign minister stated, adding that this move is part of a troubling trend of present day antisemitism. Hungary, he emphasized, stands firmly against all forms of antisemitism, whether domestically, in Europe, or within global organizations.

In response to a question from Magyar Nemzet, the minister explained that peace is essential for enabling the opportunity for development and economic growth. "The global economy is an integrated system, and armed conflicts and wars hinder economic development worldwide and in almost every country," he stressed.

Improving global security directly benefits the Hungarian economy,

Peter Szijjarto highlighted.

The invitation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Budapest still stands, and the Hungarian government will be pleased to host him whenever he can accept it, the minister stated.

He remarked that the ICC’s politically motivated decisions could influence Hungary’s future cooperation with the international court. Any specific decisions in this regard will be communicated to the public, he promised.

Addressing another press question, Szijjarto commented on what he described as a situation created by the personal vendetta of the disgraced ambassador of the previous US administration. He stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has already taken steps to address the matter.

Speaking during his visit to Budapest, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed his appreciation not only for the warm hospitality but also for Hungary’s clear sense of right and wrong.

Under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary is a close friend and important ally to us,

Sa’ar said.

He emphasized the significance of Hungary’s support for Israel in international organizations and highlighted the strong personal relationship between the leaders of the two governments.

Sa’ar pointed to the ICC arrest warrant against Prime Minister Netanyahu as an example of a new weapon being used against Israel—legal warfare.

Israel remains committed to its primary objectives, including ending the military and political domination of Hamas and bringing back all the hostages, the foreign minister said, also noted that Israel has stood firm in its principles, while Hamas has shifted its stance under pressure from Israel and US President Donald Trump.

Sa’ar shared that he had spoken just the previous day with the wife of a Hungarian citizen who had been taken hostage and expressed gratitude to the Hungarian government for its efforts to secure his release.

Israel will not accept Hamas's rule in the Gaza Strip. As long as Hamas remains in power, there will be no peace, security, or stability in the Middle East," Sa’ar stated.

He expressed his thanks to Hungary for its support and strong friendship and highlighted that Jewish people live in peace in Hungary.

In response to a question from Magyar Nemzet, Sa’ar explained that while the current ceasefire is helping to stabilize the region in the short term, ending Hamas’s rule would have a profound, long-term impact on the stability of the Middle East. "What we’ve seen in Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria—all of it was caused by Hamas, starting with the October 7 terror attack," Sa’ar pointed out.

