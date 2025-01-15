Európai Konzervatívok és ReformistaMateusz MorawieckiMagyarország
magyar

Kinga Gal: The Patriots' Aim is Cooperation on the Conservative Right

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has assumed the presidency of the European Conservatives and Reformists group. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of protecting free speech, upholding conservative values, and fostering strong transatlantic relations.

Edmár Attila
2025. 01. 15. 9:21
MEP Kinga Gal (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
Referencing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated his dedication to safeguarding conservative values both in Europe, and on a global scale. Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal also extended her congratulations to the new president, writing in her post:

Congratulations and best wishes to Mateusz Morawiecki, a great friend of Hungary, who has officially been elected as the president of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) party today. The Patriots' aim is to foster close collaboration within the conservative right and to fight together for a strong Europe built on robust nation-states.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal (Photo: AFP)

