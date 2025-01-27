Egyesült Arab EmírségekminiszterelnökOrbán Viktor
PM Orban Travels to United Arab Emirates

Hungary's prime minister will pay a two-day official visit.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 27. 14:10
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a press conference after his meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on January 21, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer) 
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will pay a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, where he will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister's press chief, told Hungary's state news agency MTI on Monday.

This is the first official visit by a Hungarian prime minister to the United Arab Emirates.

As part of the visit, PM Orban will attend a business breakfast with UAE company leaders. The Hungarian delegation also includes businessmen representing Hungarian companies in the fields of energy, finance, IT, telecommunications and the defense industry, the press chief said.
 

