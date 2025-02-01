Hungary FM: Rescuing Europe’s Economy Needs Turn to the Right + Video

Peter Szijjarto met with the leaders of Portugal’s Chega party in Lisbon, where the necessity of changing Europe’s economic policy direction was also discussed. The foreign affairs minister stated that due to the left-wing, ideology-driven economic strategy of recent years, Europe is experiencing a serious competitive disadvantage in the global market.

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto meet with the leaders of the Portuguese Chega Party in Lisbon.

Photo: Facebook/ Peter Szijjarto

Europe has fallen behind in global competition because it tried to implement a hypocritical, ideologically-based, left-wing economic policy strategy,

Szijjarto stated.

He emphasized that only a patriotic economic policy shift can halt the decline in competitiveness and ensure the return of investments and jobs. The minister also urged a realistic approach in energy policy, pointing out that pseudo-green approaches have caused severe damage. "Nuclear energy is the only sustainable solution to modern energy challenges,” he declared, adding that hypocritical left-wing politics have attempted to sideline this technology.

FM Szijjarto believes Europe should follow the path already visible in the United States: “Europe needs a right-wing shift of the same magnitude as what has happened in the United States.”

The foreign minister stressed that Hungary is working closely with patriotic forces, including the Chega party, to ensure that the global political shift also brings favorable economic changes to Europe. After returning from his visit to Lisbon, Peter Szijjarto indicated in his statement that the fight to strengthen right-wing economic policy remains on the agenda.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Portugal's Chega Party President Andre Ventura (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)