"Hungary Now Has the Backing of a Solid European Majority"

Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister’s political director, shared his thoughts in a social media post following comments made by former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz regarding Hungary. According to the political director, Hungary is positioning itself well and gaining more allies.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 23. 13:57
Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian prime minister, delivers a lecture at the Rubicon Institute conference in Budapest, January 25, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
During his recent visit to Hungary, Sebastian Kurz gave an outside observer's perspective on perceptions of the country and its future prospects. Balazs Orban reacted to these sentiments in his post.

Orbán Balázs egyetértett Sebastian Kurz szavaival
Balazs Orban agrees with Sebastian Kurz  (Photo: AFP)

Hungary surpasses Austria in economic momentum


Kurz emphasized that Hungary’s political and economic weight far exceeds what might be expected based on its size. Balazs Orban echoed these thoughts, highlighting Hungary’s strong international standing. He said,

Kurz had noted Hungary’s exceptional economic development in a European context, saying: While traditional industries are in decline elsewhere, Hungary is building new factories. BMW and Mercedes are expanding in Hungary, whereas Austria and Germany are seeing a slowdown in industrial growth.

Another area in which the former Austrian chancellor considers Hungary's moves exemplary is migration. Balazs Orban recalled that

Regarding migration, Kurz stated that the Hungarian government has taken the correct stance—a position now increasingly supported by a solid majority across Europe.

Sebastian Kurz also pointed out that most Austrians align with Hungary’s perspective on the Russia–Ukraine war, with a majority favoring a ceasefire and lifting of sanctions.

Hungary is moving in the right direction on many fronts, becoming increasingly attractive. This deserves nothing but congratulations,

Balazs Orban quoted the former Austrian chancellor's words.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian prime minister, delivers a lecture at the Rubicon Institute conference in Budapest, January 25, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

