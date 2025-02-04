Pressman So Unacceptable That Even His Traces Were Expunged

Every trace of David Pressman, Joe Biden’s failed ambassador to Budapest, is being erased. The US embassy’s website has been meticulously scrubbed of all content related to Pressman. As of January 29, Pressman's statements were still accessible, but afterward, our staff could no longer find any of them, nor could they locate his speeches, which have also disappeared without a trace.

A significant amount of media content has been removed—around 150 statements and news pieces. They have tried to make it seem as if these events never happened. In addition to his speeches, in which he relentlessly attacked the Hungarian government, Pressman’s biography has also vanished.

Even posts regarding the sanctioning of Antal Rogan have been deleted, as well as his speeches given at Soros's university. If one searches on Google, the embassy’s previously available articles related to Pressman still appear as titles, but clicking on them

leads only to a 404 error page instead of press material.

Pressman’s former colleagues left nothing to chance: several articles are no longer even available through the Internet Archive, such as his speech at Soros's university, where he stated:

We will certainly not wait out the Orban administration. We will act.

Similarly, his speech titled Democracy, Love, and Fear has also vanished, in which disgraced Pressman admitted that his work in Hungary had become exhausting. While some excerpts from his speeches can still be found in the press and on social media, their full and official texts were only available on the embassy’s website—until his person became too embarrassing.

No post or article about David Pressman can be found in the news feed of the US embassy’s website.

Pressman was unacceptable

During his mission in Hungary, David Pressman acted more like a governor than a leading diplomat. From the start, he made it clear that he would use different methods than his predecessors, stating that he was sent to Hungary at Joe Biden’s personal request and that he wanted to achieve results. During his stay, he openly declared that traditional diplomatic tools did not work in Budapest, which is why he needed to use "other means."