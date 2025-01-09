Pressman's Inglorious Activities Ranging from Judicial Scandal to Petty Revenge

David Pressman started his mission as US ambassador to Hungary in September 2022. Throughout his tenure, he repeatedly crossed the boundaries of diplomacy, routinely criticizing the Hungarian government. His final act was one of petty revenge.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that Antal Rogan, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Cabinet Office, had been added to its sanctions list.

The ambassador's activities were driven from the start by hostility toward Hungarians, personal political bias, and, in recent times, a simple desire for revenge stemming from his series of failures,

said Tamas Lanczi, president of Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office, on social media.

Interference in domestic politics from the outset

Pressman’s very first actions stirred major scandals. He even sparked outrage among judicial circles by hosting two Hungarian judges at the US embassy, which many viewed as a violation of the independence of Hungary's judiciary. Pressman summoned Tamas Matusik and Csaba Vasvari, then members of the National Judicial Council (OBT), to his office. The ambassador even posted about the meeting on social media platform X.

Photo: Janka Szitas

Pressman routinely criticized the Hungarian government's foreign policy, particularly its ties with Russia. When Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto visited Russia, the ambassador harshly criticized the decision, further straining diplomatic relations between the two countries. Moreover, the ambassador objected to Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressing support for former US President Donald Trump on social media, with whom Orban maintains a close personal relationship.