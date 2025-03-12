Orbán ViktorChuck Norrisminiszterelnök
magyar

Chuck Norris Arrives, Viktor Orban Welcomes Him + video

Hungary's prime minister greeted the global superstar on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 12. 10:18
Chuck Norris (Photo by Photo12.com - Collection Cinema / Photo12 via AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– “Hungary has been in opposition to Brussels for fifteen years. We have to be in opposition while in government. Even Chuck Norris could give that a try—it would be to his credit, even though he commands a four-thirds majority,” PM Orban said in his annual state-of-the-nation address in February.

Now, PM Orban's words have resurfaced in a new video, in which Chuck Norris is seen brooding in front of a TV screen playing the part of the speech that mentions him. The actor swiftly ends the clip with a well-aimed kick. Then, he receives a phone call and simply responds, “I’m going.” In the next shot, he is seen arriving and being greeted by Viktor Orban.

Yesterday, Chuck Norris decided that he would turn 85. God bless him!

– PM Orban wrote, alongside the video.

As Magyar Nemzet has already highlighted, American actor and martial artist Chuck Norris celebrated his 85th birthday on March 10. The former “Texas Ranger” has been spending his retirement out of the spotlight since stepping away from public life in 2012, alongside his wife, who is twenty-three years his junior.

Cover photo: Chuck Norris (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Tóth Tamás Antal
idezojelekKorrupció

23 millió ukrán áramlik Magyarországra, ha Ukrajna az Európai Unió tagja lesz 

Tóth Tamás Antal avatarja

Ne fizessünk mások helyet adót, nyugdíjat! Ne fizessünk állásunkkal az olcsó ukrán munkavállalók miatt!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.