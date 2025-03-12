Chuck Norris Arrives, Viktor Orban Welcomes Him + video

– “Hungary has been in opposition to Brussels for fifteen years. We have to be in opposition while in government. Even Chuck Norris could give that a try—it would be to his credit, even though he commands a four-thirds majority,” PM Orban said in his annual state-of-the-nation address in February.

Now, PM Orban's words have resurfaced in a new video, in which Chuck Norris is seen brooding in front of a TV screen playing the part of the speech that mentions him. The actor swiftly ends the clip with a well-aimed kick. Then, he receives a phone call and simply responds, “I’m going.” In the next shot, he is seen arriving and being greeted by Viktor Orban.

Yesterday, Chuck Norris decided that he would turn 85. God bless him!

– PM Orban wrote, alongside the video.

As Magyar Nemzet has already highlighted, American actor and martial artist Chuck Norris celebrated his 85th birthday on March 10. The former “Texas Ranger” has been spending his retirement out of the spotlight since stepping away from public life in 2012, alongside his wife, who is twenty-three years his junior.