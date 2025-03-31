Orban's Stand Deemed Exemplary by Romania's Ruling Coalition Presidential Candidate

According to the Transylvania-based Maszol news portal, Crin Antonescu mentioned in response that he knows Viktor Orban, agrees with him on several issues, but does not share all of his views.

The Hungarian prime minister's strong stance is exemplary. He is a personality,

– said Mr. Antonescu, who is considered a strong contender in this May's upcoming presidential race. He argued that thanks to PM Orban, Hungary has a voice in international politics despite not being a global power.

In January, Mr. Antonescu, the joint presidential candidate of the three-party ruling coalition, stated that if the European People's Party and the entire EU had acknowledged ten to fifteen years ago that the Hungarian prime minister was right on certain issues, "we would all likely be better off now."

I spoke with Viktor Orban about politics in a calm setting, years ago. Perhaps as many as ten years ago. But his views were roughly the same as those he represents today. Viktor has been consistent. Even if, in his consistency, he has done things with which I do not agree,

– the presidential candidate stated.

On Saturday in Cluj-Napoca, RMDSZ President Hunor Kelemen also urged Transylvanian Hungarians to support Crin Antonescu. He stated that the Hungarian community in Romania needs a president who respects them.

Crin Antonescu is the only candidate who understands that Romania will only be strong if it has strong communities and if those communities' interests are upheld. He is a man of dialogue and cooperation. He does not seek to lecture us, but rather approaches us with respect,

– the president of RMDSZ emphasized.

A Cautious U.S. Policy

Kronika (a Hungarian-language Romanian public affairs newspaper - ed.) asked Janos Lazar, Hungary's construction and transport minister, about Fidesz's stance on RMDSZ's support for Mr. Antonescu in the Romanian presidential election. Mr. Lazar underlined that whatever decision the Hunor Kelemen-led party makes on this issue, it enjoys Fidesz's support.

Janos T. Barabas, an external expert at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (HIIA), highlighted that Mr. Antonescu, the ruling coalition's candidate, has spoken out against progressive and woke ideologies, opposed same-sex marriage, emphasized his belief in God, and declared that his homeland and family are of utmost importance to him.

Nevertheless, his U.S. policy will be cautious because without EU funds, the Romanian economy would sink into recession this year,

– the political analyst told Maszol.

Discussing the upcoming presidential election, Romanian political scientist Andrei Taranu emphasized that Romania is shifting to the right, toward conservatism. According to him, the leading candidates are conveying ultraconservative messages, and their rhetoric reflects the sentiments of Romanian society. – This political shift is also accompanied by a change in social attitudes. Society is moving relatively quickly in a conservative, right-wing direction," he said. He pointed out that among the countries in the region, Romania has the highest percentage of people who identify as religious. According to Mr. Taranu, the concept of progressivism carries negative connotations in today's Romania.

Cover photo: Romanian presidential candidate Crin Antonescu (Photo: AFP)