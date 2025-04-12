Intelligence Service Contacted Over Kinga Kollar's Scandalous Remarks

Istvan Tenyi, known for his numerous report filings, filed a public interest complaint with the Constitution Protection Office over what he called Kollar’s scandalous self-admission. In his submission — referencing a previous article — Tenyi recalled that at a meeting of the European Parliamentary Committee on Budgetary Control, Kollar, in a statement in English, described the blocking of EU funds to Hungary due to rule-of-law concerns as effective.

Kollar Rejoices over Declining Quality of Life for Hungary

To recap, Kollar’s words were as follows: “As a Hungarian, I have to say that it [the rule-of-law procedure] has been very effective, as a Hungarian, because approximately 21 billion euros have been suspended, and one billion of that is already lost by the Hungarians themselves. And it has had a very serious impact on the Hungarian State, as it cannot invest in public infrastructure. Of course, it cannot support the Hungarian economy or provide basic social services to its people. I mean, just to highlight a few examples, money from the RRF, 50 hospitals could have been renovated, which did not happen."

She then reiterated: “So you can actually say that the conditionality regulation has been very effective and had a very effective impact on the everyday lives of Hungarian people it very effectively influences the everyday lives of Hungarians." The opposition Tisza Party MEP then gave a political assessment, saying, "On the positive side, the deteriorating standard of living has actually strengthened the opposition. And there I am very positive about 2026 elections."

PM Orban Also Responds

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also responded to Kollar’s explosive comments:

“Not only are the Tisza Party members unashamed of working against their own country — they are proud of it. That’s their goal. They’re happy when things go badly in Hungary because they say that’s good for the opposition.”

Attempted Interference in Hungary’s Economic System?

According to Tenyi, the information suggests that unknown actors may be trying to interfere in Hungary’s political, financial, and economic system. He argues that detecting and preventing such influence operations — and understanding their methods — is the responsibility of the intelligence services, including the Constitution Protection Office. He therefore requested the agency take appropriate measures.

Response from Intelligence Service

According to reports, the Constitution Protection Office has responded to Tenyi's complaint, writing that in carrying out its duties as defined by the national security law, it acts in accordance with applicable legal regulations and will take all necessary and required measures within the legal framework.