Violence Continues to Rise on German Railways

Yahoo News notes that Deutsche Bahn has recently distributed body cameras to employees who are in regular contact with passengers—equipment that has already proved effective as a deterrent among security personnel. In addition,

staff are being trained in de-escalation techniques, and trains are now being fitted with emergency alert systems that can summon help at short notice.

Violence Rampant Across Railway Stations

The rise in violence is not limited to attacks on staff — Germany’s railway stations are becoming increasingly dangerous.

As V4NA highlighted in a previous article, German police registered more violent incidents at Berlin Central Station than at any other railway hub in the country in 2024, with 764 cases recorded, up from 620 the previous year, according to figures released by the federal government in response to a written inquiry from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group.

Bahnhöfe, einst Orte der Mobilität und der friedlichen Begegnung, werden zunehmend zu No-go-Areas. So stiegen die Messerangriffe in Bahnhöfen innerhalb nur eines Jahres um 20,54 Prozent. In vielen Deliktsbereichen – insbesondere bei Sexual- und Waffendelikten – sind Ausländer… pic.twitter.com/cWEL6JzD5R — Martin Hess (@Martin_Hess_MdB) February 28, 2025

Violence has flared at railway stations across the country: Dortmund Central Station saw 735 incidents, Hannover Central Station recorded 715, and Cologne Central Station 703, according to the stats.

In total, the number of violent incidents reported at German railway stations rose from 25,640 in 2023 to 27,160 last year. Reported sexual offences increased from 1,898 to 2,262 over the same period, while incidents of property damage rose from 30,961 to 32,671.

In the area of drug-related crime, 10,174 cases were recorded in 2024, a drop from the 18,382 cases reported the year before. Authorities have provided no explanation for the decline. However, the partial legalisation of cannabis has been in effect since April 2024.