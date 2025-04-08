PressmannEgyesült ÁllamokBiden
magyar

Pressman’s Revenge: Biden’s Man Lied About the Hungarian Government in Report

David Pressman, who harbored a deep loathing for Hungary, served as the Biden administration’s ambassador to Budapest. While ambassador, Pressman repeatedly overstepped diplomatic lines by interfering in domestic politics and openly supporting the left-wing opposition. One of his deeds has only now come to light.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 08. 11:26
David Pressman (Photo: Attila Kisbenedek/ AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Pressman, who repeatedly overstepped diplomatic boundaries, regularly criticized the Hungarian government and attempted to damage the country’s reputation. One such action was when in supplying data to the USTR, the United States Trade Representative—the office responsible for foreign trade - he provided false information about Hungary and its government.

David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, speaks in Mariapocs, some 260 km from capital Budapest in eastern Hungary on May 3, 2023 during his visit to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border region. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
David Pressman (Photo: AFP) 

Last September, the USTR published a notice in the Federal Register requesting comments about various countries. Submissions were to be made by October 7, 2024.

The sections concerning Hungary were prepared and submitted during the Biden administration, while Pressman was still in office.

Trump introduces tariffs to eliminate deficits accumulated by Biden administration

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to reduce the deficits and losses accumulated under the Biden administration with his newly implemented tariff measures.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump made this perfectly clear:

We have a massive financial deficit with China, the European Union, and many other countries. The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS, which are now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A. They are already in effect and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the 'presidency'  of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs for the United States of America are a very beautiful thing!

the president wrote.

Cover Photo: David Pressman (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekszatyor

Nem először és nem utoljára

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Mi lesz akkor, amikor már te nem mosolyoghatsz, te szatyor patkánysz…r?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.