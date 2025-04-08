Pressman, who repeatedly overstepped diplomatic boundaries, regularly criticized the Hungarian government and attempted to damage the country’s reputation. One such action was when in supplying data to the USTR, the United States Trade Representative—the office responsible for foreign trade - he provided false information about Hungary and its government.

Last September, the USTR published a notice in the Federal Register requesting comments about various countries. Submissions were to be made by October 7, 2024.

The sections concerning Hungary were prepared and submitted during the Biden administration, while Pressman was still in office.

Trump introduces tariffs to eliminate deficits accumulated by Biden administration

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to reduce the deficits and losses accumulated under the Biden administration with his newly implemented tariff measures.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump made this perfectly clear:

We have a massive financial deficit with China, the European Union, and many other countries. The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS, which are now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A. They are already in effect and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the 'presidency' of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs for the United States of America are a very beautiful thing!

the president wrote.

