Robert Palladino: We Don't Come to Lecture Central Europe

"Under President Trump we are turning the page," Rober Palladino, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy began his key note speech at the Central European Summit. "What better place to speak of tradition and sovereignty than Budapest?" the diplomat asked rhetorically. The Hungarian capital has a beautiful way of blending old and new, and history is remembered here, he said.

In Hungary, memory is not a burden, it's a compass,

he said, adding that the Trump administration recognizes and respects that history. "Our civilizations though oceans apart share a common devotion to liberty and learning," he pointed out.

"Central Europe is a region of enduring strategic importance to the United States. Central Europe is not a buffer, not a backwater. Under President Trump, we see sovereign nations, nations that matter, nations that lead," he said.

We don't come to lecture, but to collaborate as equals,

he emphasized, adding that he is working to steer the practice of the Budapest embassy back toward traditional diplomacy.

Outlining the United States' top priorities for the region, he said that the U.S. administration is striving for strategic partnerships based on defense, deterrence and real burden-sharing. As President Trump has made clear, Europeans should shoulder more responsibility for European security.

A stronger Europe, especially in this region, will be vital to peace,

he stressed. "The U.S. administration applauds countries like, Hungary, Poland and Romania that meet or exceed NATO commitments," he added.

Peace comes from strength and deterrence, he underlined.

Ending the war in Ukraine requires solidarity among the nations of the region, he noted.

The Trump administration's second priority is energy security.

Energy security is national security. We want our allies to have access to safe and affordable energy,

he stated, citing LNG and nuclear energy as examples.

Thirdly, President Trump wants to see transparent economic engagement. The U.S. respects every country’s right to make its own trade and investment decisions, but also emphasizes the need for clear-eyed assessments of strategic risks, the diplomat underscored.

Fourth, the United States wants to preserve its civilizational values.

We believe in family, in faith, in country,

he stated. "Central Europe knows what it means to protect identity," he highlighted.

True strength comes from a nation's citizens,

stated Robert Palladino.

Cover photo: Robert Palladino (Source: Facebook/Oeconomus)