magyar űrprogramKapu TiborűrkutatásűrprogrammisszióFarkas Bertalantudomány
magyar

Bertalan Farkas: A New Era Begins in Hungarian Space Research

“Space is a completely different world,” says Bertalan Farkas. In an interview for Magyar Nemzet, the advisor to the Hungarian HUNOR space program spoke about the training of the next Hungarian astronaut, Tibor Kapu. Hungary's first astronaut offered plenty of useful advice to his successor and explained why the upcoming launch of Tibor Kapu is a major achievement for the national space program.

Szabó István
2025. 05. 04. 16:39
Research astronaut Bertalan Farkas with the Hungarian HUNOR Space Program's two selected Hungarian astronaut candidates Gyula Cserenyi and Tibor Kapu (Photo: Hunor Program / Axiom Space)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Bertalan Farkas was born in 1949 in Gyulahaza, Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County. He completed his secondary education in Kisvarda. In his youth, he was a talented soccer player, but after discovering sport aviation, he decided to pursue a career as a pilot. Between 1967 and 1969, he studied at the Kilian Gyorgy Aviation Technical College in Szolnok, and in 1971–72, he continued his education in the Soviet Union at the Aviation Technical College. He began serving as a flight officer in 1972, became a first-class fighter pilot in 1976, and was later awarded the Gold Laurel First-Class Fighter Pilot distinction.

Bertalan Farkas – the first Hungarian astronaut (Photo: Spacejunkie)

He served with the Hungarian Air Force unit in Papa and voluntarily applied for the astronaut program in 1978 as a First Lieutenant. Thanks to the Intercosmos program—a joint effort of socialist countries—Hungary had the opportunity to send its first astronaut into space. The selection process began in summer 1977 at the Kecskemet Aviation Medical Research Institute, narrowing the candidates down to seven.

On May 26, 1980, at 8:20 p.m. Hungarian time, Farkas and Soviet commander Valery Kubasov launched from Baikonur, Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz–36 spacecraft. With this mission, Hungary became the seventh nation to join the elite club of spacefaring countries.

Farkas’s story is not only a milestone in Hungarian space exploration but also a testament to how dedication and perseverance can achieve even the boldest dreams.

Hungary joined the ranks of space nations with your flight. How do you see the state of Hungarian space research back then and the development since, especially with regard to domestic aerospace initiatives and the current space program?”

“I am absolutely certain that my flight in 1980 gave a huge boost to Hungarian experts and researchers interested in space science. It’s a fact that the Hungarian support crew at the time managed to acquire a lot of equipment that wasn’t available before,” said Farkas. He added:

It was a great experience for me to be tested with such equipment. Out of 85 astronaut candidates, 27 remained, then 11, then 7, and finally just two—one of whom got to fly: me. That was a major step for peaceful international cooperation. We simply cannot afford to miss out on such opportunities.

Farkas Bertalan with Gyula Cserenyi and Tibor Kapu, the two selected Hungarian astronaut candidates  (Photo: HUNOR Program/Axiom Space)

The HUNOR Program: A New Impulse for Hungarian Spaceflight

Farkas has been actively involved in the HUNOR program since its inception. He has met with the astronaut candidates several times and was present at key milestones. He regularly provided advice and played an important role in the selection and training process. As an expert and advisor to the program, he continues to support Tibor and Gyula and is expected to attend the launch in person.

Tibor Kapu and Gyula Cserenyi (Photo: HUNOR program / Axiom Space)

The next Hungarian astronaut will carry objects with special cultural significance into space, including a photo of Farkas, Kapu, and Cserenyi together, and a stuffed TV toy bear that also accompanied Farkas into space, as he put it “to help” the mission again.

Tibor Kapu may soon become Hungary's second man in space. As an advisor in the program, what advice did you give him during training based on your experience and today’s spaceflight environment?”

“It’s important to note that Tibor Kapu is not the second Hungarian astronaut but the next one. (Technically the second Hungarian-born astronaut is Charles Simonyi, a Hungarian-American, who has been to space since Farkas—ed.). The two training systems are entirely different. I spent two years in Star City, constantly surrounded by the astronauts and doctors who trained us. I had to learn everything from the Soviets. Today’s training was excellent, with NASA giving the green light for the next Hungarian astronaut to go into space at the end of May. Considering all the subtle differences between the U.S. and Russian programs, it was wonderful to talk and help out. I shared with Tibor everything about how I prepared during the final weeks 45 years ago—and I think those were good tips, which he appreciated.”

Spaceflight always involves some risk, and that fear must somehow be put aside. You have to focus on the next second, stay cheerful and patient, and then everything will be fine,

Farkas emphasized .

Tibor Kapu, Hungarian Research Astronaut (Photo: HUNOR Program / Axiom Space)

It’s been 45 years since your historic flight. Looking back, what’s your most vivid memory from the Soyuz–36 mission in 1980?”

“The Soyuz spacecraft still works wonderfully. With some equipment updates, it continues to safely carry Russian and international astronauts. Naturally, you can’t compare the two systems directly—space research has advanced enormously since then.”

How do you see Hungary’s return to space with Tibor Kapu? What is the significance of this upcoming mission for Hungarian space research and international cooperation?

“It’s been 45 years, but I believe this current Hungarian spaceflight offers new opportunities for scientists, engineers, doctors, and maybe even lawyers involved in the space industry to learn and apply important insights.”

If Hungary remains involved in international cooperation—whether with American, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, or Indian space programs, and of course, Europe—this will be a huge step forward for all of us,

Farkas said, adding: “There will be eleven astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS), from five countries, and they must get along and operate as a true team.”

NASA and its international partners have approved Axiom Space’s fourth mission, on which Hungarian research astronaut Tibor Kapu is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 29, 2025, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission crew includes American commander Peggy Whitson, Polish mission specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Indian pilot Shubanshu Shukla, alongside Kapu.

(Photo: HUNOR program / Axiom Space)

Your spaceflight inspired many Hungarians. What message would you give to young people in Hungary today who dream of becoming astronauts?

“I may have inspired previous generations, but Tibor Kapu, as a highly trained astronaut, can be a role model for today’s and future youth. The most important thing is to be proud of being chosen, of succeeding, and of representing Hungarian space research in international programs.”

Finally, what is it like to be in the vastness of space?

"It’s a different world—wonderful and indescribable! When you’re up there looking down at Earth, you feel a deep sense of pride

—like you want to embrace everyone down below. It’s such a rare privilege to be there. I felt immense pride back then in 1980, and I know it will be the same in 2025,

the first Hungarian astronaut stressed, adding:

When you're up there, you want to embrace all the family, friends, doctors, engineers and colleagues who made it possible. From the bottom of my heart, I wish that Hungarian space research stays at the forefront for decades to come—not just for our vulnerable planet, but for the people who make spaceflight happen, both in the past and present. 

 

Building on past Hungarian space achievements—such as Farkas’s 1980 spaceflight, Zoltan Bay’s Moon radar experiment, and the legacies of scientists like Theodore von Karman and John von Neumann—Hungary launched a new era in space research with the adoption of its Space Strategy in 2021. Thanks to this, research astronaut Tibor Kapu will serve on the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission, conducting experiments for Hungarian universities, companies, and labs. Gyula Cserenyi supports the mission, serving as backup. After completing a two-year national selection and training phase, both astronauts successfully passed NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space mission-specific training, ensuring all conditions are in place for a successful mission.

The HUNOR program aims to strengthen Hungary’s space sector, increase its competitiveness, and inspire young people toward science. The mission is scheduled to launch on May 29, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon spacecraft from Cape Canaveral. This could once again place Hungary among the global leaders in human spaceflight.

Cover photo: Research astronaut Bertalan Farkas with the Hungarian HUNOR Space Program's two selected Hungarian astronaut candidates Gyula Cserenyi and Tibor Kapu (Photo: Hunor Program / Axiom Space)



 



 



 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Faggyas Sándor
idezojelekBánó Attila

Bánó Attila – a név kötelez

Faggyas Sándor avatarja

Történelmünk a függetlenség és a szabadság iránti vágyunkról és ragaszkodásunkról szól.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu