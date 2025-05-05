Cardinal Peter Erdo on the Would-Be Pope’s Responsibilities + Video

In his sermon, the Hungarian prelate spoke about the vocation of the new pope and the challenges ahead for the Church. Drawing from the words of the Gospel, he reflected on the calling of Saint Peter and the conversation between Christ and his most important disciple, which serves as a kind of commission to lead the Church.

If the Roman pope is the successor of Saint Peter, then by necessity he is the Vicar of Christ. His vocation is to shepherd his flock, the people of God. This calling exceeds human capabilities, but Jesus promised to send the Holy Spirit, which is his personal presence, and he promised to remain with his Church until the end of time,

said Cardinal Peter Erdo in his homily. He emphasized that the head of the Church is Jesus Christ. The Church must first face its own vocation: "We Christians are apostles of Jesus of Nazareth, bearers of the crucified and risen Christ." In his sermon, Cardinal Erdo referred to the importance of synodality initiated by Pope Francis, which assumes that the Catholic Church, the episcopal body, and the people of God walk together on the path designated by the Lord. He explained that the Church has a crucial role in knowing Christ and keeping contact with Him not only through Scripture but also through its own tradition.

This tradition does not consist merely of recalling historical events but means bearing witness,

he said. He quoted a saying—perhaps mistakenly attributed to Gustav Mahler—that tradition means keeping the fire alive rather than an adoration of the ash. He highlighted the Church’s direct and immediate relationship with Christ, emphasizing that this determines the criteria and tasks of the Church’s mission.

He called the promulgating of the Gospel, the observance of the sacraments, and the spreading of Christian teachings the fundamental mission of the church.

The cardinal believed that the flourishing of spiritual movements and new communities reflects the changing times. These are gifts to the Church, provided they act with authentic faith, in balance, and in living connection with dioceses and parishes. Peter Erdo cited the Second Vatican Council and Pope Francis's 2018 apostolic constitution Episcopal communion (episcopalis communio) in relation to the Church’s mission, structure, and service roles, emphasizing collaborative work and the role of local bishops.

Let us pray for the conclave, for the new pope who will be elected, and for the Church, which must fulfill its mission during a dramatic period in human history,

the cardinal said.