Cardinal Peter Erdo on the Would-Be Pope’s Responsibilities + Video

The next pontiff and the Catholic Church will need to complete their mission in a dramatic era of human history, Hungary's Cardinal Peter Erdo said during his his homily at Rome's Santa Maria Nova Basilica, his titular church, on Sunday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 05. 13:11
Cardinal Peter Erdo, Archbishop of Esztergom–Budapest (Photo: AFP/Attila Kovacs)
The papal conclave will begin on May 7, during which cardinals from around the world will gather to determine the new leader of the Catholic Church. On this occasion, Hungarian Cardinal Peter Erdo, Primate and Archbishop of Esztergom–Budapest, who is considered one of the likely candidates for the papal election, spoke about the challenges the future head of the Church will face.

Erdő Péter Rómában mutatott be szentmisét
Peter Erdo celebrated mass at the Santa Maria Nova Basilica (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

Peter Erdo Spoke About the Challenges Facing the Church

The cardinal emphasized:

This humanity needs Christ! It also needs us (the Church), if we belong to Christ!

He pointed out that 

today's Church must first confront the question of its own mission.

The cardinal, who will participate in the papal election starting on May 7, celebrated mass at his titular church in Rome, the Basilica of Santa Francesca Romana, located at the Roman Forum.

It is tradition that in the days leading up to the conclave, cardinals celebrate mass in the churches assigned to them by the pope. The Santa Francesca Romana, also known as the Santa Maria Nova Basilica, located in the historic city center, was assigned to Peter Erdo by Pope Francis in 2023. In his Italian-language homily, Peter Erdo spoke about the significant moment the Church is experiencing.

In his sermon, the Hungarian prelate spoke about the vocation of the new pope and the challenges ahead for the Church. Drawing from the words of the Gospel, he reflected on the calling of Saint Peter and the conversation between Christ and his most important disciple, which serves as a kind of commission to lead the Church.

If the Roman pope is the successor of Saint Peter, then by necessity he is the Vicar of Christ. His vocation is to shepherd his flock, the people of God. This calling exceeds human capabilities, but Jesus promised to send the Holy Spirit, which is his personal presence, and he promised to remain with his Church until the end of time,

said Cardinal Peter Erdo in his homily. He emphasized that the head of the Church is Jesus Christ. The Church must first face its own vocation: "We Christians are apostles of Jesus of Nazareth, bearers of the crucified and risen Christ." In his sermon, Cardinal Erdo referred to the importance of synodality initiated by Pope Francis, which assumes that the Catholic Church, the episcopal body, and the people of God walk together on the path designated by the Lord. He explained that the Church has a crucial role in knowing Christ and keeping contact with Him not only through Scripture but also through its own tradition.

This tradition does not consist merely of recalling historical events but means bearing witness,

he said. He quoted a saying—perhaps mistakenly attributed to Gustav Mahler—that tradition means keeping the fire alive rather than an adoration of the ash. He highlighted the Church’s direct and immediate relationship with Christ, emphasizing that this determines the criteria and tasks of the Church’s mission.

He called the promulgating of the Gospel, the observance of the sacraments, and the spreading of Christian teachings the fundamental mission of the church.

The cardinal believed that the flourishing of spiritual movements and new communities reflects the changing times. These are gifts to the Church, provided they act with authentic faith, in balance, and in living connection with dioceses and parishes. Peter Erdo cited the Second Vatican Council and Pope Francis's 2018 apostolic constitution Episcopal communion (episcopalis communio) in relation to the Church’s mission, structure, and service roles, emphasizing collaborative work and the role of local bishops.

Let us pray for the conclave, for the new pope who will be elected, and for the Church, which must fulfill its mission during a dramatic period in human history,

the cardinal said.

The packed basilica was attended by priests serving in Rome, representatives of Hungarian and international diplomacy, Hungarians living in the Italian capital, and a large pilgrimage group from Kecskemet. Peter Erdo was greeted with applause as he left the church. He gave a blessing to a small child held up to him by a mother.

The Basilica Rector Called Peter Erdo’s Presence an Honor

Dom Benedetto Toglia, Olivetan monk and rector of the Santa Francesca Romana Basilica, called it a great honor to have Peter Erdo at his titular church. He said he always welcomes him with great affection in Rome and considers it important that the Hungarian cardinal feels at home in the Eternal City.

The mass was offered for the Hungarian prelate and for all members of the College of Cardinals, asking that the Holy Spirit guide them in selecting the new pope,

he told Magyar Nemzet, emphasizing that during this extremely important time, we must pray for the good of the Church. 

Especially for the intercession of the Holy Spirit, so that we may have a pope who will lead the universal Church. The Church becomes vulnerable and exposed when the Holy Father is absent. Christ chose Peter and built his Church upon him. Let us pray that the Lord gives us a pope who is both a father and a shepherd,

he said.

Cover photo: Cardinal Peter Erdo, Archbishop of Esztergom–Budapest (Photo: AFP)

