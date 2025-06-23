Austrians Demand Stricter Rules for Muslims

The results of a survey commissioned by the Austrian Integration Fund are clear: 68% of respondents view living alongside Muslims negatively. Furthermore, 88 percent support mandatory integration programmes and would sanction those who fail to integrate. Only 70 percent of respondents consider the current integration efforts sufficient.

Integration Costs Covered by Austrian Taxpayers

More than 150,000 people have participated in online German language courses, and over 200,000 have received counseling services, primarily in Vienna. In 2024, around 12,000 individuals took part in mandatory Austrian values and orientation courses for those entitled to asylum or subsidiary protection. All of this is funded by Austrian taxpayers. However, the results fall short of public expectations.

Austrians view integration critically, particularly in the case of Muslims, while Vienna continues to attract immigrants from the Arab world like a magnet.

64 percent of respondents say they are often concerned about the integration of refugees and immigrants. They also indicated as troubling: the spread of political Islam (62 percent), conflicts between ethnic groups (56 percent), and the possibility of a new migration wave similar to 2015 (49 percent).

When asked about the main challenges of coexisting with refugees and migrants, respondents most often cite the lack of German language skills (59%), although attitudes toward women, political Islam, and abuse of the social welfare system are also on the list. Many believe that family reunification should be suspended for as long as possible, and numerous Austrians see shared school classes with Muslim students as a crucial point of concern for their children.

Dominik Nepp, the leader of the Freedom Party (FPO) in Vienna, sees the survey as a clear message from the public:

People are fed up with parallel societies, with groups that reject integration, and with the Left downplaying these issues. They want safety, clear rules and commitment to our values. The enormous minimum social benefits paid to non-Austrian citizens who reject work and integration must be halted immediately,

– he stated.

