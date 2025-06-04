tárgyalásEgyesült ÁllamokSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Praises ‘Outstanding’ Meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary as Best in Ten Years

On Tuesday evening, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto reported on Facebook that he had conducted the best negotiation of the past ten years with a Western politician—specifically, with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 04. 11:24
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the minister wrote in his post that it was a fantastic conversation, during which he thanked his counterpart for the peace efforts of the American administration led by President Donald Trump.

"I thanked him for not abandoning their pursuit of peace, even though Western European politicians continuously obstruct peace efforts in order to prolong the war. I was pleased to hear from him that the American government remains committed to the cause of peace," he wrote.

We agreed on the importance of keeping communication channels open. We agreed on the importance of continuing American–Russian negotiations. We agreed on the need to defend classic patriotic and conservative values,

he listed.

We also agreed on the importance of protecting borders. And together, we expressed our delight at the growing strength of patriotic parties around the world,

he continued.

Szijjarto also noted that they identified as a shared goal the further development of Hungarian–American economic and trade relations, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekHeczegmárk

Herczegmárk

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.