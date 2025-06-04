Hungary FM Praises ‘Outstanding’ Meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary as Best in Ten Years

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the minister wrote in his post that it was a fantastic conversation, during which he thanked his counterpart for the peace efforts of the American administration led by President Donald Trump.

"I thanked him for not abandoning their pursuit of peace, even though Western European politicians continuously obstruct peace efforts in order to prolong the war. I was pleased to hear from him that the American government remains committed to the cause of peace," he wrote.

We agreed on the importance of keeping communication channels open. We agreed on the importance of continuing American–Russian negotiations. We agreed on the need to defend classic patriotic and conservative values,

he listed.

We also agreed on the importance of protecting borders. And together, we expressed our delight at the growing strength of patriotic parties around the world,

he continued.

Szijjarto also noted that they identified as a shared goal the further development of Hungarian–American economic and trade relations, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)