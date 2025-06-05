Rendkívüli

Ügyészségi nyomozás indulhat az Orbán Viktor halálát kívánó tiszás kommentelő ellen

Hungary FM: The Catholic Church Is a Messenger of Peace

The Hungarian government’s Christian-based, family-centered policies are now gaining recognition even in Latin America, declared the minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Peter Szijjarto also met with the bishop of Mexico City during his visit.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 05. 15:16
"News of the Hungarian government’s Christian-based, family-supporting policies has reached even this distant land," wrote Peter Szijjarto on his social media page, following his meeting with the Catholic bishop of Mexico City during his trip.

Szijjártó Péter szerint Mexikóba is eljutott a magyar családpolitika híre
According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, news of Hungary’s family policy has reached Mexico as well (Source: Facebook)

Mexico Is Also Familiar with Hungary's family policy

Peter Szijjarto reported that “it was heartening to hear the bishop of Mexico City speak with such appreciation.” The minister emphasized that Hungary’s pro-family, Christian-rooted policies are now recognized around the world, with a growing number of countries looking to Hungary as an example.

He also spoke about the role of the Catholic Church in the country, noting that “the Catholic Church here in Mexico is also a messenger of peace — something the entire world urgently needs right now.”

In light of the current geopolitical situation, Szijjarto stated that the defense of values underpinning Hungary’s politics — Christian heritage, the role of the family, and the importance of peace — has become more crucial than ever. The foreign minister stressed that these values provide a shared foundation even with distant countries like Mexico.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook)

