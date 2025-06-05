Hungary FM: The Catholic Church Is a Messenger of Peace

"News of the Hungarian government’s Christian-based, family-supporting policies has reached even this distant land," wrote Peter Szijjarto on his social media page, following his meeting with the Catholic bishop of Mexico City during his trip.

According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, news of Hungary’s family policy has reached Mexico as well (Source: Facebook)

Mexico Is Also Familiar with Hungary's family policy

Peter Szijjarto reported that “it was heartening to hear the bishop of Mexico City speak with such appreciation.” The minister emphasized that Hungary’s pro-family, Christian-rooted policies are now recognized around the world, with a growing number of countries looking to Hungary as an example.