According to reports, at this week's European Council meeting, decisions are planned to be adopted on Ukraine's accelerated EU accession without Hungary, with the participation of the other twenty-six member states. However, as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto pointed out, the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union sets out clear requirements in this regard.

No matter how Brussels tries to bypass Hungary, the decision on Ukraine’s accession must be unanimous, says Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

When it comes to Ukraine’s fast and forced accession to the European Union, I can only say this: a declaration may be adopted in any format, but the actual decision must be unanimous. Everyone must agree,

the minister pointed out.

Peter Szijjarto also noted that it is already clear that the consultative vote Voks2025 will will yield a strong result, with more than two million people having participated, which is "an absolutely staggering number," as he put it.

It’s also clear that those pushing for Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU have already begun attempts to discredit the process in this regard,

said Peter Szijjarto.

The point is that will represent the position that emerges from the Voks 2025 vote,

he added.

No matter what stance is adopted in a group of 26, the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union is clear: unanimity is required,

Hungary's foreign minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)