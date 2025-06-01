JP Morgan Is Already Writing Ukraine Off

Both sides need a deal they can defend politically, the report states, noting that:

the weaker the security promises, the more concessions Ukraine will have to swallow—neutrality, demilitarization, disarmament, territory, etc.—or risk a return to fighting.

JP Morgan’s Four Scenarios for Ukraine:

Best-Case

President Zelensky achieves neither NATO membership nor full restoration of Ukraine’s territory. However, if he secures a U.S. security guarantee and the stationing of European troops in the country, the 80% of Ukraine still under Kyiv’s control could embark on a more stable, prosperous, and democratic path. Still Acceptable

Ukraine receives strong and sustained military and economic aid without foreign troops on the ground. This scenario allows for continued military modernization and gradual deterrence buildup, but the threat of war would constantly loom due to Russia’s economic dominance and potentially stronger relationship with the U.S. Not Great

In the absence of both foreign troops and strong military support, Ukraine will experience ongoing instability, stunted growth and recovery, waning foreign support over time, and the effective derailment of its Western integration (i.e., EU and NATO membership), with gradual drift back into Russia’s orbit.

Ukraine could initially benefit from reconstruction assistance. But without firm integration into Western security and political structures, Ukraine risks slowly drifting into a geopolitical gray zone. Some of the nearly 7 million Ukrainian refugees may decide not to return, depriving the economy of skilled labor.

Security concerns deter risk-averse investors, limiting foreign direct investment and economic diversification. Ukraine may again become dependent on vulnerable trade routes and informal ties to Russia.

If arms capacity limitations are part of any agreement, this could choke Ukraine’s promising defense and tech sector—one of the few engines for postwar growth.

4. Worst-Case

If the United States abandons Ukraine—or is perceived as switching sides—and Europe fails to step up, Russia will hold firm to its maximalist demands and seek Ukraine’s total capitulation, turning the country into a vassal state of Moscow. In this scenario, Russia will have effectively won the war, divided the West, and irrevocably upended the post-World War II world order.



Putin's Likely Demands, According to JP Morgan: