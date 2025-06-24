Rainbow Flag Sparks Scandal in Germany

Pride Flag in Schools

The parents argue that the use of political symbols is prohibited in state-run education institutions. From their perspective, the rainbow flag is an ideological symbol, and its presence violates children’s right to a worldview-neutral education. The first court hearing is scheduled for next week, on June 25, and a verdict is expected the same day.

The outcome of the case could influence not only the operation of a single school but also shape national guidelines.

Should the court determine that the Pride flag is indeed a political symbol, it could uproot how LGBTQ-related matters are handled in schools across Germany, according to The European Conservative. The parents' actions are also supported by the social sentiment, which is increasingly critical of sensitization programs targeting children.

Earlier, V4NA reported on a case in Austria that sparked outrage among parents after a school handed out a brochure containing explicit sexual content, gender role-play scenarios, and depictions of nudity during an open day for 9–10-year-olds.

The booklet explained terms such as “transsexual,” “intersex,” “drag queen,” and “transgender.” In one activity, students were asked to reflect on a boy named Leo’s transition into Jennifer, including avoiding boys’ toilets.

This is absurd for 9- and 10-year-old children,

a father of three told the Kronen Zeitung.

The parents insist that children have a right to grow up as children without being influenced by ideology during their development. The origin of the scandalous material remains unclear, but several parents claimed the school principal distributed it. Michael Sommer, Austria’s Freedom Party (FPO) education policy spokesperson stated: