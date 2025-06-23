Rendkívüli

Szijjártó Péter: Magyarország és Szlovákia megakadályozta az újabb EU-s szankciós csomag elfogadását

veszélySzijjártó PéterMagyarország
magyar

Hungary FM: We Will Protect Hungary’s Peace and Security

Even in the current extremely uncertain international environment, the government will preserve Hungary’s peace and security,exactly as it has done in the past during the migration crisis, the Covid pandemic, and the war in Ukraine, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on Monday in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 23. 13:23
Borítókép: Szijjártó Péter Forrás: Facebook
Before heading for Brussels, the minster highlighted that this will be an important and difficult week, as increasingly severe and brutal wars are taking place around Hungary, and there are almost daily references to nuclear capabilities and atomic bombs. The risk of escalation is extremely high, he added.

It is no exaggeration to say we are living in an era of dangers. An era in which we Hungarians are constantly being pushed toward war,

he emphasized.

We will preserve Hungary’s peace and security. We guarantee that Hungary will not be dragged into any war. We will maintain Hungary’s peace and security in this age of perils, in this age of war escalation,

he underlined. Peter Szijjarto stressed that the government will protect Hungary’s peace and security even in the current extremely uncertain international environment, exactly as it did during the migration crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, and exactly as it has managed to keep Hungary out of the war in Ukraine so far.

This is what we will continue doing this week — at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, at the NATO summit in The Hague, and again in Brussels at the European Council meeting,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

Fontos híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

