Migrants Issued German Citizenship at All-Time High

The number of people obtaining German citizenship is skyrocketing, with Syrians topping the list. Last year, over 250,000 people were granted German passports — the highest figure since the unified citizenship registry was introduced in 2000.

A high number of migrants have acquired German citizenship (Photo: AFP)

According to a survey by Welt, 249,901 people were naturalized in just 13 federal states. Three states — Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Schleswig-Holstein — did not provide data, so the actual number is likely significantly higher. The full nationwide statistics are expected to be released in early June by the Federal Statistical Office, Exxpress.at reported.