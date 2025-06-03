Orbán ViktorbiztonságszuverenitásTrump
PM Orban: Brussels Leadership Bent on Forcing Hungary into Pro-War European Coalition + Video

According to the prime minister, intelligence operations against Hungary and smear campaigns funded from abroad are kicking into high gear. The Defense Council has made the necessary decisions to protect the country's security.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 03. 11:48
Hungary's Defense Council in session (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communication Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
The meeting of the Defense Council has concluded. Prime Minister Viktor Orban convened the body in response to recent military actions, which suggest that the war will be longer and more brutal than had been anticipated earlier this year, with all its security and economic consequences.

Budapest, 2025. június 2. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b3) a Védelmi Tanács ülésén a Karmelita kolostorban 2025. június 2-án. A kormányfő mellett Orbán Balázs, a miniszterelnök politikai igazgatója (b4), Bordás Gábor, a Miniszterelnöki Kormányiroda közigazgatási államtitkára (b2), Rogán Antal, a Miniszterelnöki Kabinetirodát vezető miniszter (b), jobbról Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf honvédelmi miniszter (j3) és Böröndi Gábor vezérezredes, a Honvéd Vezérkar főnöke (j2). MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Benko Vivien Cher
The meeting of Hungary's Defense Council has ended (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

The situation is clear: unfortunately, despite President Trump’s efforts, we are heading deeper into war, not away from it,

PM Orban said in a video uploaded to his social media page following the council meeting.

“Brussels bureaucrats do not support the American peace plans. They’ve decided that Ukraine must continue the war,” he emphasized. Mr. Orban reaffirmed that Hungary opposes this and instead supports American peace efforts.

We must prepare for the fact that the Brussels leadership, which is interested in continuing the war, will do everything to force Hungary into the pro-war European coalition,

the Prime Minister warned. He added that intelligence operations against Hungary and foreign-funded smear campaigns will likely intensify.

The Defense Council has made the necessary decisions to ensure the country’s security. We will continue to protect Hungary’s sovereignty and the safety of Hungarian families,

the prime minister declared.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet earlier, the prime minister convened the Defense Council for the afternoon. Prior to the meeting, Mr. Orban pointed out that the transatlantic alliance is sharply fractured. There has never been such a deep divide between the Trump-led pro-peace forces and the Brussels and Kyiv leaderships advocating for continued war.

Cover photo: Hungary's Defense Council in session (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communication Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

