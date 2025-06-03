PM Orban: Brussels Leadership Bent on Forcing Hungary into Pro-War European Coalition + Video

The meeting of the Defense Council has concluded. Prime Minister Viktor Orban convened the body in response to recent military actions, which suggest that the war will be longer and more brutal than had been anticipated earlier this year, with all its security and economic consequences.

The meeting of Hungary's Defense Council has ended (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Vivien Cher Benko)

The situation is clear: unfortunately, despite President Trump’s efforts, we are heading deeper into war, not away from it,

PM Orban said in a video uploaded to his social media page following the council meeting.

“Brussels bureaucrats do not support the American peace plans. They’ve decided that Ukraine must continue the war,” he emphasized. Mr. Orban reaffirmed that Hungary opposes this and instead supports American peace efforts.

We must prepare for the fact that the Brussels leadership, which is interested in continuing the war, will do everything to force Hungary into the pro-war European coalition,

the Prime Minister warned. He added that intelligence operations against Hungary and foreign-funded smear campaigns will likely intensify.

The Defense Council has made the necessary decisions to ensure the country’s security. We will continue to protect Hungary’s sovereignty and the safety of Hungarian families,

the prime minister declared.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet earlier, the prime minister convened the Defense Council for the afternoon. Prior to the meeting, Mr. Orban pointed out that the transatlantic alliance is sharply fractured. There has never been such a deep divide between the Trump-led pro-peace forces and the Brussels and Kyiv leaderships advocating for continued war.