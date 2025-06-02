PM Orban to Appear Soon with Ben Shapiro

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban shared a video montage on his social media, revealing that an interview conducted with him by Ben Shapiro will soon be released.
As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Ben Shapiro — one of the most well-known conservative political commentators in the United States and co-founder of The Daily Wire — participated in the opening day of CPAC Hungary 2025. Mr. Shapiro honored the Budapest audience with a live recording of his internationally popular program, The Ben Shapiro Show, emphasizing the importance of defending sovereignty, traditional values, and common sense.
Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Zoltan Fischer)