Orbán ViktorBen ShapiroEgyesült Államok
magyar

PM Orban to Appear Soon with Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro is one of the most prominent conservative political commentators in the United States and co-founder of The Daily Wire.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 02. 9:26
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban shared a video montage on his social media, revealing that an interview conducted with him by Ben Shapiro will soon be released.

Ben Shapiro brought his famous show to Budapest—this time, he's interviewing Viktor Orban. (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Ben Shapiro — one of the most well-known conservative political commentators in the United States and co-founder of The Daily Wire — participated in the opening day of CPAC Hungary 2025. Mr. Shapiro honored the Budapest audience with a live recording of his internationally popular program, The Ben Shapiro Show, emphasizing the importance of defending sovereignty, traditional values, and common sense.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Varga Mária
idezojelekpride

Büszkeség és balítélet a budapesti pride kapcsán

Varga Mária avatarja

Harmincöt éve tudható, hogy a jobboldali kormányok alatt végveszélybe kerül a demokrácia.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.