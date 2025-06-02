PM Orban to Appear Soon with Ben Shapiro

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban shared a video montage on his social media, revealing that an interview conducted with him by Ben Shapiro will soon be released.

Ben Shapiro brought his famous show to Budapest—this time, he's interviewing Viktor Orban. (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Ben Shapiro — one of the most well-known conservative political commentators in the United States and co-founder of The Daily Wire — participated in the opening day of CPAC Hungary 2025. Mr. Shapiro honored the Budapest audience with a live recording of his internationally popular program, The Ben Shapiro Show, emphasizing the importance of defending sovereignty, traditional values, and common sense.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Zoltan Fischer)