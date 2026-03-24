Hungary FM: Wiretapping Case Is a Massive Election Interference

Speaking at a forum during his campaign trail in Sarvar, western Hungary, on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto called it a massive scandal and a serious interference in the election after it came to light that foreign intelligence services had wiretapped him with the involvement of a Hungarian journalist.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

Speaking at a press conference ahead of a public forum in the city, the minister described the incident as a major scandal and an attack on Hungary’s sovereignty, saying it crosses every line.

It has been revealed about this Hungarian journalist that, in connection with my phone number, he cooperated with foreign intelligence services in wiretapping me. And what makes this case especially serious is that this Hungarian journalist, who is working together with these foreign intelligence services, is strongly connected to the innermost circles of the Tisza Party, as he even described Anita Orban as his friend,

he said.

“This Hungarian journalist, who is cooperating with foreign intelligence services, said that he could have influence over the staffing of the next foreign ministry and that he would have access to all kinds of documents. In my view, it is a huge scandal that a future, potential Tisza Party-led foreign ministry would operate in a way that a Hungarian journalist connected to foreign intelligence services would decide who can work there and that he would have access to all sorts of data,” he continued.

Peter Szijjarto pointed out that he has been in office for more than eleven years, while among his European Union counterparts the second longest-serving has been in position for only about half that time. As a result, many turn to him for help using his network of contacts.

“You would be surprised how many foreign ministers and state leaders have approached me to help arrange phone calls, meetings, or negotiations with other countries’ foreign ministers or state leaders. And if these were not contrary to Hungary’s national interests, I have always helped,” he said. He described the wiretapping scandal as interference in Hungary’s election campaign.

Anyone who had naive illusions about whether or not there is foreign intelligence interference in Hungary’s parliamentary election campaign has now received proof,

he underlined. “In eleven and a half years, I have participated in approximately 120 Foreign Affairs Council meetings. Before and after the vast majority of these meetings, I have spoken with foreign ministers of third countries. This is natural,” he noted.